Digital Media Analysis Opinions
Tanya Van Gastel
1 day ago

Fines aren’t Alibaba’s problem, competition is

Alibaba has become the standard for Chinese ecommerce, but the market is nearing saturation.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Earlier this month, Alibaba was fined a jaw-dropping $2.8 billion for anti-competitive business practices following an investigation launched by China’s market regulator in December. The fine, a record for global antitrust, mainly indicates two things:

  1. Authorities are stepping up in terms of tech oversight—China’s walled gardens aren’t quite crumbling, but they’re showing plenty of wear and tear; and
  2. Beijing isn’t too happy with Jack Ma.

Ultimately, it’s a lot of money, yes. But that’s not the point. The fine has spurred a broader discourse of the state of Alibaba and where it will (or can) go moving forward: the terrain it has conquered, the terrain it hasn’t, and what that means for the giant.

Alibaba faces increased competition on all fronts, and it’s not winning

Anti-monopoly does what anti-monopoly does. China’s tech landscape certainly hasn’t lacked competition in itself, but it was missing fair competition. For the benefit of consumers, the ultimate objective of the big Alibaba fine was to compel it to give up on its longstanding “forced exclusivity” policies.

Alibaba required merchants who wanted to sell on its e-ommerce platforms to refrain from working with rivals such as JD.com or Pinduoduo and commit exclusively to Taobao or Tmall. Half a decade ago, Alibaba leveraged a similar policy to prevent fashion brands on Taobao from selling on JD.com. As a result, JD.com’s apparel business never really took off, according to an executive from tech-focused think-tank Hatun. But now, you’ll be able to find your favorite fashion labels on both Taobao and JD.com. 

Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall may represent the standard for ecommerce in China, but standards are fleeting. With lower-tier cities moving increasingly towards community group-buying models as championed by Pinduoduo, and JD.com chipping away at Alibaba’s market share in the premium and first-tier urban segments, Alibaba has gradually found itself getting caught in the middle. And while China’s “middle” is still massive and wildly profitable (and Alibaba still reigns there), ecommerce isn’t growing as rapidly in that space. With more than 750 million active users, saturation is in sight.

Alibaba as an established player

Alibaba really only made it into the Western collective consciousness upon its IPO in 2014, when it already had 135 million monthly active users (MAUs). Whereas many outside of China still feel that the platform is the “next big thing,” that’s akin to saying Amazon is the next big thing. It’s not—Alibaba is a firmly established player.

The key to the tech giant’s future lies in how well it can pivot to or innovate in other sections of tech (a catchall for everything happening on “the internet” these days). “Recommerce,” a marketing rebrand of “vintage” (which is in itself a cool rebrand of “secondhand”) seems to be doing well. Alibaba’s cloud business is a shining star on the horizon, but it only achieved profitability in December 2020.

Alibaba, as the standard for ecommerce, won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. But there are competitors coming at it from every angle and with the ecommerce market nearing saturation, the question is whether that’s enough? 

Extra:

  • With the disintegration of forced exclusivity come perks for the giants too: Alibaba launched a mini program on WeChat for community group buying of groceries called Hema Market, and is seeking to add WeChat mini programs for its discount-focused Taobao Deals app and secondhand platform Idle Fish, which would give users able to complete transactions using WeChat Pay instead of Alipay—unheard of.
Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

2 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

3 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

5 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

6 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

7 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

8 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

9 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

10 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

Related Articles

Alibaba’s battle for ecommerce dominance takes a conciliatory turn
Marketing
Mar 23, 2021
Avery Booker

Alibaba’s battle for ecommerce dominance takes a ...

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites
Data
Mar 26, 2021
Staff Reporters

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites

Alibaba revenue rises 37% amid antitrust cloud
Digital
Feb 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

Alibaba revenue rises 37% amid antitrust cloud

'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': Lazada Group CMO
Digital
Jul 21, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': ...

Just Published

Edelman hires Karima Zmerli as global head of performance and predictive intelligence
Digital
1 hour ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Edelman hires Karima Zmerli as global head of ...

The Wavemaker vet will lead performance and predictive intelligence globally.

Advertisers may reconsider the Oscars after ratings decline
Advertising
1 hour ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Advertisers may reconsider the Oscars after ratings ...

Viewership for this year’s broadcast dropped a sharp 58%.

The shared mind: what creative ideation could look like in the future
Digital
1 hour ago
Tracey Follows

The shared mind: what creative ideation could look ...

Tracey Follows's new book explores how the advance of digital technology could impact our personal identities. Here, she explains how any future ability to connect individuals' thoughts could have a major impact on adland’s creative process.

Rockstar Energy Drink unveils rebrand following PepsiCo acquisition
Advertising
1 hour ago
Emmet McGonagle

Rockstar Energy Drink unveils rebrand following ...

PepsiCo acquired the brand last March.