Digital News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Alibaba stock rises despite US$2.8 billion fine

A record penalty imposed over the weekend by China'a anti-monopoly regulator hasn't fazed investors.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Investors have shrugged off a US$2.8 billion fine imposed on Chinese internet giant Alibaba by government authorities, sending the stock surging by up to 10% in early trading on the Hong Kong exchange.

China's anti-monopoly regulator,  the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), announced the record fine Saturday, saying the company had "abused its dominant market position in China’s online retail platform service market since 2015 by forcing online merchants to open stores or take part in promotions on its platforms".

The fine, which culminates an investigation that started in December, amounts to 4% of Alibaba's 2019 domestic revenue.

Alibaba issued a contrite statement Saturday morning. "We accept the penalty with sincerity and will ensure our compliance with determination," the statement read.

Alibaba pladged to "further strengthen our focus on customer value creation and customer experience" while introducing "measures to lower entry barriers and business costs of operating on our platforms".

"We are committed to ensuring an operating environment for our merchants and partners that is more open, more equitable, more efficient and more inclusive in sharing the fruits of growth," the open letter stated.

The SAMR said it decided the level of fine after factoring in the “duration and degree” of the misconduct, as well as Alibaba’s “in-depth self-examination” and “proactive rectification”. 

A commentary in the government mouthpiece China Daily said the case was a lesson for other companies. "Monopoly chokes the healthy development of a market economy causing it to stagnate," the commentary said. While the government strongly supports the development of the platform-based internet economy, it will not hesitate to regulate. "Free competition does not mean the big fish can eat the small fry, and the market economy is not a jungle where the strong can use their strength to exclude their competitors," the editorial stated.

While the market has reacted positively so far, atleast one analyst sounded a note of caution about how the ruling will impact Alibaba's future growth.

“The antitrust penalty is credit negative for Alibaba, but the company’s strong financial profile and good access to funding provide a buffer to withstand these challenges,” said Lina Choi, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service. “The required corrective measures will likely limit Alibaba’s revenue growth as a further expansion in market share will be constrained. Investments to retain merchants and upgrade products and services will also reduce its profit margins.”  

The previous largest fine issued in an anti-monopoly ruling in China was a US$975 million penalty issued to US-based chipmaker Qualcomm in 2015. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

1 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

2 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

3 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

5 Joke’s on you: The best April Fool’s gags from brands

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

6 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

8 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

9 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

How Cathay Pacific, Shell and Mercer used the pandemic to sharpen their brand purpose

10 How Cathay Pacific, Shell and Mercer used the pandemic to sharpen their brand purpose

Related Articles

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers
Advertising
Nov 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers

Alibaba invests $3.6 billion to take control of Sun Art Retail
Marketing
Oct 19, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Alibaba invests $3.6 billion to take control of Sun ...

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Digital
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba ...

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
Aug 27, 2020
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

Just Published

R/GA global CMO advocates for 'second chance' hiring
Advertising
10 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

R/GA global CMO advocates for 'second chance' hiring

Ashish Prashar encourages formerly incarcerated people to apply to the agency in a Twitter thread.

Impossible Foods hires Apple alum Steve Turner to lead marketing
Marketing
10 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Impossible Foods hires Apple alum Steve Turner to ...

The brand launched its first national advertising campaign in the US last week.

Dyson launches global media review
Advertising
10 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Dyson launches global media review

MediaSense is assisting the vacuum cleaner brand known for ditching bags.