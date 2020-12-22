Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick

What a year it’s been. With the pandemic throwing the industry off at the start of the year, we can safely say that we’ve come out stronger and more prepared for the uncertainties of 2021.

On Campaign’s last working day of the year, we want to take this chance to thank all our readers and supporters. It’s been a privilege to be able to report (from home) for all of you, and we look forward to doing it all over again come January 2021. Happy holidays!

And as per Campaign’s Christmas tradition, we’ve also written a limerick for your enjoyment.

‘Twas the last day at Campaign

The Christmas tree in the office

Is dusty and forlorn

But the home office is abuzz

With the guffaw of toddlers

And the sparkle of tinsel

We look back into the year

The one that was not like the others

And we’re glad to have weathered

The lash of the pandemic

To light up or to go dark?

That was the question

That frazzled brands

As the virus spread

Faster than you can say ‘pivot’

One snack brand

Decked the halls with BS

And landed on the naughty list

It should have known

That ‘Santa-ing’ is less delusional

Than ‘humaning’

Alas, nothing will rhyme with Denstumcgarrybowen

So we shall leave Ms Merlee alone

To groom her pup’s mane at home

People took to the streets

To fight injustice

But not a squeak

From the beaks in Asia

A deep-fried Group M made a plight

To scorch our sight

With an unholy vision

Of white meat gushing like Daddy's tears

When he caught Mummy kissing Santa

One man in WP-Pee

Only needed a wee

And was taken aback

On the matter that came to be

So we’ll wrap 2020

With plenty of string

And we can only hope

Whatever’s in the package

Won't spring back out again

**