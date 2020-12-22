News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick

As Campaign Asia-Pacific takes a break from daily coverage until January 4th, we leave you with a goodbye limerick.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

What a year it’s been. With the pandemic throwing the industry off at the start of the year, we can safely say that we’ve come out stronger and more prepared for the uncertainties of 2021. 

On Campaign’s last working day of the year, we want to take this chance to thank all our readers and supporters. It’s been a privilege to be able to report (from home) for all of you, and we look forward to doing it all over again come January 2021. Happy holidays!

And as per Campaign’s Christmas tradition, we’ve also written a limerick for your enjoyment.

‘Twas the last day at Campaign
The Christmas tree in the office
Is dusty and forlorn

But the home office is abuzz
With the guffaw of toddlers
And the sparkle of tinsel

We look back into the year
The one that was not like the others
And we’re glad to have weathered
The lash of the pandemic

To light up or to go dark?
That was the question
That frazzled brands
As the virus spread
Faster than you can say ‘pivot’

One snack brand
Decked the halls with BS
And landed on the naughty list
It should have known
That ‘Santa-ing’ is less delusional
Than ‘humaning’

Alas, nothing will rhyme with Denstumcgarrybowen
So we shall leave Ms Merlee alone
To groom her pup’s mane at home

People took to the streets
To fight injustice
But not a squeak
From the beaks in Asia

A deep-fried Group M made a plight
To scorch our sight
With an unholy vision
Of white meat gushing like Daddy's tears
When he caught Mummy kissing Santa

One man in WP-Pee
Only needed a wee
And was taken aback
On the matter that came to be

So we’ll wrap 2020
With plenty of string
And we can only hope
Whatever’s in the package
Won't spring back out again

**

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

3 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

4 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

5 WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

6 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

7 WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

The biggest brand fails of 2020

8 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

9 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

Move and win roundup: Week of December 14, 2020

10 Move and win roundup: Week of December 14, 2020

Related Articles

Can these synchronised-swimming Santas save Christmas?
Advertising
Nov 9, 2020
Ad Nut

Can these synchronised-swimming Santas save Christmas?

Merry Xmess: Watch this brilliantly disgusting holiday paper towel ad
Advertising
Nov 17, 2020
Ad Nut

Merry Xmess: Watch this brilliantly disgusting ...

Santa gets behind the wheel in Coca-Cola’s Christmas ad directed by Taika Waititi
Advertising
Nov 10, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Santa gets behind the wheel in Coca-Cola’s ...

Holi-dazed: Ad Nut's ridiculously long Christmas-ad review
Advertising
Dec 8, 2016
Ad Nut

Holi-dazed: Ad Nut's ridiculously long Christmas-ad ...

Just Published

2020's most-read stories
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

2020's most-read stories

YEAR IN REVIEW: As we shut our laptops on a very long (some might say 'unprecedented') year, we leave you with our most popular articles of 2020. Thanks, best wishes and we'll see you in 2021.

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine
PR
1 day ago
Frank Washkuch

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine

Former top Clinton adviser and one-time Burson-Marsteller CEO Mark Penn is set to serve as chairman and CEO of the combined network.

Jingles all the way
Advertising
1 day ago
Shane Capron

Jingles all the way

All I want for Christmas is for brands to rediscover the power of a few catchy musical notes, writes Paypal International's consumer marketing director.

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2020
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2020

Pepsodent, Apple, Nestle Ice Cream, Mirinda Vietnam and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.