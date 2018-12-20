Search
Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick
As Campaign Asia-Pacific takes a break from daily coverage until January 4th, we leave you with a goodbye limerick.
Dec 20, 2018
Happy holidays and see you in the new year!
Daily coverage resumes January 2nd. In the meantime, read our poetic holiday wish...
Jul 18, 2018
How Luxury Escapes built a brand around FOMO
By limiting consumer choice and focusing on great storytelling, Blake Hutchison explains how Luxury Escapes' unique proposition is making waves in the travel industry, and why Southeast Asia is the next frontier.
Dec 8, 2016
Holi-dazed: Ad Nut's ridiculously long Christmas-ad review
Ho ho holy red-nosed reindeer, there sure are a lot of Christmas ads this year.
