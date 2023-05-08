Marketing PR News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Estée Lauder names Manushi Chillar as global brand ambassador

She joins an international roster that include Imaan Hammam, Adut Akech, Ana de Armas, Amanda Gorman, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Kōki and Yang Mi

Estée Lauder names Manushi Chillar as global brand ambassador

Estée Lauder has announced the appointment of actor and former Miss World, Manushi Chillar, as global brand ambassador. Chillar was previously the face of Estée Lauder India’s Advanced Night Repair campaign in 2022. She will now appear in India’s upcoming campaign for 'Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup', debuting later this month. Chillar joins the current roster of Estée Lauder global talent including Imaan Hammam, Adut Akech, Ana de Armas, Amanda Gorman, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Kōki and Yang Mi.

Justin Boxford, global brand president -  Estée Lauder and Aerin Beauty, said,  “We are thrilled to welcome Manushi to the Estée Lauder family. In addition to her rising star power, Manushi’s dedicated use of her platform to bring about positive social change in India and beyond will enable us to continue to reinforce our brand’s commitment to championing women’s advancement around the world.”

Dikshita Shukla, brand manager, Estée Lauder India, added, "An inspiration to young women across India, Manushi embodies our brand philosophy of 'beauty with a purpose. Manushi’s vision and mission to support women’s rights aligns seamlessly with our core values, making her the perfect addition to the Estée Lauder family."

Campaign India

