BTS signs as global brand ambassador for Korea's Coway

BTS will represent both the corporate image and the company's products, such as water purifiers, air purifiers and mattresses.

Intent on expanding its business in global markets, Korean home appliances brand Coway has named Big Hit Entertainment's Grammy-nominated group BTS as its global brand ambassador.

Coway's appointment of BTS will help the company reach and appeal to a wider target audience. While Coway is already globally recognised, BTS's stardom will allow the company to expand its international presence, reach new consumers, and increase brand awareness, the firm stated in a media release. 

"2021 is a crucial year for Coway to expand our brand presence as the global leader of the environmental home appliance industry," said Mani Shim, the Head of Marketing at Coway. "We're ready to strengthen our global presence through exciting digital marketing projects that'll reach a larger consumer base." 

BTS will represent both the corporate image and the company's products, which include water purifiers, air purifiers and mattresses. Promotional videos for Coway's innovative products starring BTS will roll out on digital platforms later this month. In addition to BTS, the company also has future plans of collaborating with other Big Hit artists in various marketing projects.

