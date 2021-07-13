Data
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Why brands ride the BTS wave in Singapore

TOP OF THE CHARTS: McDonald's, Louis Vuitton, Coca-Cola and Samsung have all seen a spike in business after collaborating with the band.

Source: 'How K-pop Group BTS Catches Singaporeans’ Interest in Certain Brands' by iPrice

Methodology: The searches recorded were during a three-month period during several of BTS' recent collaborations, announcements or product releases. The search volume of each brand is compared to the same three-month period of each year from 2018 until 2021.

  • BTS' latest collaboration with McDonald’s was a massive hit with consumers in Singapore, so much so that the demand for the fast food brand's paper bags adorned with the BTS logo were resold, along with unopened sauces on an e-commerce platform within 24 hours of its launch.
  • McDonald’s earned an 8% increase in search interest compared to the same period last year and compared to the same period before the pandemic, this collaboration recorded a whopping 81% increase in Google search volume.
  • Google searches of a brand can jump up to more than 50% after tapping BTS. 
  • Louis Vuitton and Coca-Cola, which have earned both brands’ search interests to surge by 46% and 14% respectively, compared to the same period last year. 
  • Devoted fans of the band spend an average of $1,422 on their merch, tickets, and albums,
  • Jungkook is the most popular member of the band.
