Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Estée Lauder has introduced an online gaming experience to support the launch of its Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex. The ‘ANRcade’ features four interactive video games housed in a virtual world centred around the new product.

Created by production company makemepulse, the experience launches today in Korea, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Thailand and will reach China in November. "We’re giving our consumers an exciting opportunity to learn about our No. 1 serum through gamification in a mobile-first approach on a global scale,” said Jon Roman Estée Lauder senior vice president of global consumer marketing and online.

The ANRcade experience begins with a virtual tour through the Advanced Night Repair product history, which stretches back to 1982. There’s also a dramatic flythrough of a nighttime cityscape, meant to reinforce Estée Lauder’s position as "The Nighttime Skincare Expert.” Finally the user arrives in a stadium-like dome where a choice of four games awaits. Each game ends with the option of learning more about the product benefits.

The ANRcade is optimized for both mobile devices and desktop.

The four games are: