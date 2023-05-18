Estée Lauder embraces different shades of beauty

Estée Lauder has rolled out a campaign 'My shade, My story', featuring its global brand ambassador Manushi Chhillar, alongside Shraddha Gurung, Masoom Minawala, Manjari Varde, Shantanu Dhope and Sobia Ameen, to highlight how it aims to be inclusive and diverse when it comes to beauty standards.



Conceptualised by the brand's in-house team, the film shows how they come from diverse backgrounds with distinct skin tones. The stars encourage individuals to celebrate their story in their unique shade.



Dikshita Shukla, brand head, Estée Lauder India, “At the heart of the 'My shade, My story' campaign is the idea that we all have a story to tell that is uniquely our own. Whether it is a story of confidence, courage, or inspiration, it is as unique to you as your foundation shade. To bring this alive, we have brought together six distinctive individuals from diverse fields, to share their stories of perseverance and self-expression, culminating in a campaign that celebrates Estée Lauder’s brand values of inclusivity, diversity, and the beauty of individuality."

