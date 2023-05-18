The Work
Campaign India Team
18 hours ago

Estée Lauder embraces different shades of beauty

The campaign 'My Shade, My Story' featuring global brand ambassador, Manushi Chhillar, is a powerful reminder that all skin tones are beautiful.

Estée Lauder has rolled out a campaign 'My shade, My story', featuring its global brand ambassador Manushi Chhillar, alongside Shraddha Gurung, Masoom Minawala, Manjari Varde, Shantanu Dhope and Sobia Ameen, to highlight how it aims to be inclusive and diverse when it comes to beauty standards.

Conceptualised by the brand's in-house team, the film shows how they come from diverse backgrounds with distinct skin tones. The stars encourage individuals to celebrate their story in their unique shade.

Dikshita Shukla, brand head, Estée Lauder India, “At the heart of the 'My shade, My story' campaign is the idea that we all have a story to tell that is uniquely our own. Whether it is a story of confidence, courage, or inspiration, it is as unique to you as your foundation shade. To bring this alive, we have brought together six distinctive individuals from diverse fields, to share their stories of perseverance and self-expression, culminating in a campaign that celebrates Estée Lauder’s brand values of inclusivity, diversity, and the beauty of individuality."
 

Source:
Campaign India
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

2 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

4 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

5 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

7 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

8 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

9 Coronation round-up: How brands marked the crowning of King Charles in the UK

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

10 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

Related Articles

Estee Lauder seeks digital agencies for brands in China
Aug 26, 2013
Benjamin Li

Estee Lauder seeks digital agencies for brands in China

Estee Lauder's cause-worthy campaign gets a facelift
Sep 27, 2012
Byravee Iyer

Estee Lauder's cause-worthy campaign gets a facelift

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater experience
Apr 1, 2021
Minnie Wang

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater ...

OMD Hong Kong wins expanded Estée Lauder remit
Jul 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

OMD Hong Kong wins expanded Estée Lauder remit

Just Published

Could we put the AI genie back in the bottle?
3 hours ago
Mike Beukes

Could we put the AI genie back in the bottle?

The creative classes are under attack, but is it too late to do something?

Elevations across Havas Media Group India's leadership team
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Elevations across Havas Media Group India's ...

New roles for Harbir Singh, Manish Sharma, Rohan Chincholi, Roopali Sharma, Sanchita Roy and Saurabh Jain

Niche is good
3 hours ago
Dave Trott

Niche is good

Would you go to a restaurant with a one-in-three chance of getting your order wrong Probably not – like most of us, you’d be upset.

Netflix stages orchestra experience for 'Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton story'
4 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Netflix stages orchestra experience for 'Queen ...

The streaming service hosted two pop-up events in Liverpool and London.