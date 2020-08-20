brand ambassador
Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador
The soft-drink maker will lean on the wildly popular Korean girl band to launch limited-edition products and a cross-platform campaign.
Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador
WATCH: The new local face of Shopee debuts a 9.9 Super Shopping Day ad even more satisfyingly annoying than Ronaldo's Shopee riff off of 'Baby Shark'.
Shopee signs Ronaldo
The football star will work with the online retailer on a range of initiatives for the brand's 9.9 Super Shopping Day, starting with a TV commercial debuting tomorrow.
Are Chinese millennials bored of celebrity brand ambassadors?
Some brand ambassadorships—such as Dior’s recruitment of Angelababy and Zhao Liying—have been met with raised eyebrows from Chinese consumers.
Uniqlo aligns with top wheelchair tennis player
Gordon Reid will inform product development among other responsibilities.
Uniqlo names Japanese mountain climber as global ambassador
The Fast Retailing brand will work with Marin Minamiya, a student mountaineer, for product design and CSR.
