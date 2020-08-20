brand ambassador

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

The soft-drink maker will lean on the wildly popular Korean girl band to launch limited-edition products and a cross-platform campaign.

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador
Aug 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

WATCH: The new local face of Shopee debuts a 9.9 Super Shopping Day ad even more satisfyingly annoying than Ronaldo's Shopee riff off of 'Baby Shark'.

Shopee signs Ronaldo
Aug 15, 2019
Staff Reporters

Shopee signs Ronaldo

The football star will work with the online retailer on a range of initiatives for the brand's 9.9 Super Shopping Day, starting with a TV commercial debuting tomorrow.

Are Chinese millennials bored of celebrity brand ambassadors?
Dec 18, 2017
Yiling Pan

Are Chinese millennials bored of celebrity brand ambassadors?

Some brand ambassadorships—such as Dior’s recruitment of Angelababy and Zhao Liying—have been met with raised eyebrows from Chinese consumers.

Uniqlo aligns with top wheelchair tennis player
Jul 12, 2017
David Blecken

Uniqlo aligns with top wheelchair tennis player

Gordon Reid will inform product development among other responsibilities.

Uniqlo names Japanese mountain climber as global ambassador
Dec 7, 2016
David Blecken

Uniqlo names Japanese mountain climber as global ambassador

The Fast Retailing brand will work with Marin Minamiya, a student mountaineer, for product design and CSR.

