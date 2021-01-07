Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

The soft-drink maker will lean on the wildly popular Korean girl band to launch limited-edition products and a cross-platform campaign.

After the annoucement of insurer Prudential's tie-up with Korea's SuperM superband, another brand has latched onto the exploding popularity of the K-pop genre: Beverage giant Pepsi has appointed Blackpink as its newest brand ambassador for the Asia-Pacific region.

Consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, Blackpink joins hands with Pepsi for the “Go all in for what you love” campaign, which aims to encourage Gen Z to be bold and push the boundaries of possibility when it comes to pursuing their passions, according to the company. Blackpink already works with Pepsi in some Asian markets, such as China and Thailand, on endosements. 

“Pepsi x Blackpink will be launching limited-edition Pepsi products in all participating 7-11 outlets in Malaysia and Singapore, where the four Blackpink personalities will be significantly featured on the collaboration products," Jennifer Lee, beverage marketing lead, said in a release. "We will also be launching a 360-degree marketing campaign to raise brand awareness through various media platforms.”

Salman Butt, PepsiCo's senior marketing director for APAC, said that the group "perpetuates a uniquely youthful attitude and zest for life that perfectly embodies the Pepsi brand". Blackpink's story of grit and tenacity over the years can resonate with Gen Z and inspire them to emulate their idols, he added.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

