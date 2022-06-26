Advertising The Work
Natasha Bach
Jun 26, 2022

Performance footwear brand taps FCB for spot that shows people running so fast they take flight.

Don’t run, fly, Hoka says in first global ad campaign

Performance footwear and apparel brand Hoka has unveiled its first global ad campaign, Fly Human Fly.

Created by agency-of-record FCB, the campaign consists of an anthem film called Pursuit that will be amplified across owned media, digital platforms and out-of-home. 

The campaign is noteworthy as it marks the first traditional ad campaign the brand has run — it has historically relied on word of mouth for marketing and growth. It coincides with the launch of Hoka’s new Mach 5 running shoes.

The 60-second spot invites people to “take flight to new heights” with the brand and focuses on the joy, power and possibilities of running. 

The film, along with the other visual assets, will make use of the bold colors and bird logo for which the brand is known to drive brand recognition. 

Hoka also plans to refresh its website, launch new products and host experiential events at its stores as part of the broader campaign.

The brand has partnered with Achilles International, an international organization that provides support, training and technical expertise to athletes of all ages and abilities. Hoka will make financial and product donations to the organization and share the stories of Achilles athletes.

Source:
Campaign US

