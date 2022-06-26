Search
global ad campaign
Jun 26, 2022
Don’t run, fly, Hoka says in first global ad campaign
Performance footwear brand taps FCB for spot that shows people running so fast they take flight.
Apr 27, 2012
Hong Kong star Karen Mok is Mandarin Oriental's new 'fan'
HONG KONG - Mandarin Oriental has signed up multi-award winning Hong Kong actress and singer Karen Mok as its latest 'celebrity fan' in its US$6 million global advertising campaign, 'He’s a Fan/She’s a Fan'.
