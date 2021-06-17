News
Alison Weissbrot
9 hours ago

Hoka One One sprints to FCB as first AOR

The running shoe brand is looking for a big idea as it's on track to become a billion-dollar business.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Cult-status running shoe brand Hoka One One has hired FCB as its first global advertising agency of record, the companies said Thursday. 

Owned by sporting company Deckers Brands, Hoka One One chose FCB after a competitive review that kicked off in December and was led by R3. It declined to share which other agencies participated. 

The account will be run out of FCB West, which is a smaller outpost with about 40 people, and will tap into the broader FCB network, as well as parent IPG, as the brand expands globally. 

Hoka declined to share ad spend figures, but sources estimate the account is worth about $40 million globally. It plans to increase advertising spend, however, as it sets its sights on becoming a billion-dollar business. 

“FCB West has a boutique size and feel, so we see having a lot of exposure with the senior leadership at the agency,” said Norma Delaney, VP of global brand marketing at Hoka One One. “On the same hand, they are going to function as a command center into the broader FCB network. It’s the best of both worlds.” 

Hoka was founded in 2009 and is one of the fastest growing sporting and performance footwear brands in the world. The brand exploded in popularity this year as celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Ratajkowski and Pippa Middleton were spotted wearing them. Sales grew 62% year on year through the pandemic. 

As Hoka grows, it’s looking to seize on its growing appeal as a lifestyle brand. FCB will help the company come up with a big brand idea to grow awareness, Delaney said. The agency expects to debut work for Hoka in early 2022.

“There are such avid fans for the product that we have an opportunity to bring greater meaning to the brand,” Delaney said. “FCB is really well-positioned to help us get there and bring it to market in a way that is consumer-first, digital-first and innovative.”

FCB will tap into Hoka’s “obsessive fanbase” and use the passion customers feel for its products to shape its brand vision, said Simon White, president and chief strategy officer at FCB West. 

“It started in running but is rapidly growing to a much broader group of people, and that's part of what they're bringing us in for,” he said. “How do we connect these disparate groups in different markets, with different reasons for buying and different interests in sports?” 

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

7 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

9 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

10 See the full winner list

Related Articles

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
10 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Wouldn't you like to look like this beautiful hand-drawn owl?
Digital
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Wouldn't you like to look like this beautiful ...

Just Published

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head
Marketing
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

Spotify hires Taj Alavi as global marketing head

Alavi is a veteran of Uber and Instagram.

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to short-term Covid-era work
Marketing
10 hours ago
John Harrington

Cannes Lions entry numbers dip as focus shifts to ...

Total entries are down 6% on 2019 - but there has been a surge in entries from indie agencies and production companies.

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm Publicis.Poke
Advertising
14 hours ago
Kate Magee

John Hadfield, former BBH Singapore CEO to helm ...

Incumbent Nick Farnhill departs as chief executive in July to launch a new venture.

Wouldn't you like to look like this beautiful hand-drawn owl?
Digital
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Wouldn't you like to look like this beautiful ...

INSPIRATION STATION: The video game publisher behind revered online puzzle game 'When the Past was Around' is offering one bespoke portrait from its Indonesian artist.