Media Analysis
Bryce Whitwam
1 day ago

Documentary-style storytelling is hitting its stride in China

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Movie theatres in China would never show documentary films a decade ago, but that is changing. The genre is finding young audiences, especially on social media, say China-based documentary filmmakers, Malcolm Clarke and Han Yi.

Documentary-style storytelling is hitting its stride in China

“Documentary films in China are more accepted than ever before,” says Han Yi, award winning producer, who, along with two-time Oscar winning, four-time nominated Academy Award documentary film director, Malcolm Clarke, make documentary films in every imaginable format out of their studios, Artefact Entertainment, based in Shanghai.

Clarke and Han have created films for both Western and Chinese audiences, telling stories that are largely ignored by the Western press. Their 2018 film, Better Angels, is made for both Western and Chinese audiences, using personal stories to demonstrate why the United States and China must work towards a collaborative, mutually beneficial engagement.

“We don’t do propaganda films,” says Clarke. “We simply have to tell the truth and create the circumstance to make it happen.”

Han Yi points out to telling personal stories and not creating films with hidden agendas as being a reason for their success.  Their film series shown on the Tencent platform, A Long Cherished Dream, has garnered millions of viewers and several awards. 

“You have to touch people by the heart by letting people tell their own stories and avoid trying to convince them intellectually,” says Han Yi.

L to R: Malcom Clarke & Han Yi

Clarke points out the popularity of creating documentary films for younger audiences on mobile streaming platforms. “There’s huge pressure nowadays to make films like Chicken McNuggets that can be enjoyed in small bits on mobile phones,” says Clarke.

Clarke and Han still argue that documentary films are much more difficult to make than fiction films.  “You’re not paying people in a documentary film to do what you want them to do,” says Clarke, “but in the fiction world, you’re paying everyone.”

Han and Clarke urge brands to make stronger, more personal connections with their audiences.  “Branded social content is becoming too hard sell and losing its emotional appeal in China,” says Han.

Malcolm Clarke and Han Yi’s full interview is available on the Shanghai Zhan podcast, a "raw, lively, and regular debate about China tech, advertising, creativity and the intersection of it all", hosted by Ali Kazmi and Bryce Whitwam.

The podcast is now available now on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogleStitcherAmazon Music, Xiao Yu Zho and via RSS.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

4 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why talent is moving from agencies to tech platforms and startups

5 Why talent is moving from agencies to tech platforms and startups

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

6 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

7 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

8 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

9 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

10 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Related Articles

Documentary questions future of agency model
Advertising
Jun 24, 2022
Ida Axling

Documentary questions future of agency model

IOC's Winter Olympic film shows fans mirroring athlete movements in solidarity
Marketing
Jan 25, 2022
Imogen Watson

IOC's Winter Olympic film shows fans mirroring ...

One size does not fit all when selecting China influencers
Marketing
Jul 4, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

One size does not fit all when selecting China ...

China's media business future involves more fragmentation, specialisation
Digital
Jun 1, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

China's media business future involves more ...

Just Published

Agency dissatisfaction drives growth of in-housing: WFA
News
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency dissatisfaction drives growth of in-housing: WFA

Nearly seven in 10 respondents to a survey from the World Federation of Advertisers and The Observatory International survey said they had recently made, or planned to make, changes to their agency roster.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Through hyperlocal content and empowering local sellers, Pan has managed to grow the ecommerce brand into one of Southeast Asia’s greatest success stories.

TotallyAwesome launches TotallyPlay for brands to reach under-18 gamers in APAC
Digital
16 hours ago
Shawn Lim

TotallyAwesome launches TotallyPlay for brands to ...

175,000 kids come online for the first time and by the age of 13, each one will have 72 million data points associated with them