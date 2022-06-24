documentary

Documentary-style storytelling is hitting its stride in China
2 days ago
Bryce Whitwam

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Movie theatres in China would never show documentary films a decade ago, but that is changing. The genre is finding young audiences, especially on social media, say China-based documentary filmmakers, Malcolm Clarke and Han Yi.

Documentary questions future of agency model
Jun 24, 2022
Ida Axling

CANNES LIONS: Kill Your Darlings follows creative director Anouk Jans as she questions whether the agency model is cracked and ponders her own future in the industry.

YouTube's 'Life in a Day' makes Asian cinema debut in Hong Kong
Jul 29, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - YouTube’s very first user-generated film 'Life In A Day' will be screened in Hong Kong cinemas from 4 Aug.

Johnnie Walker launches 12-film brand campaign featuring Chinese pioneers
Mar 1, 2011
Jin Bo

Diageo whisky brand Johnnie Walker has teamed up with BBH China and Ogilvy Shanghai to launch an ambitious brand campaign and the most significant digital social media effort in the brand’s history in this market.

