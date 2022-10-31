Digital platforms in SEA facing slowdowns after pandemic peak: study

Source: The E-conomy SEA report is a multi-year research programme by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company. The research taps on Temasek insights, Bain analysis, Google Trends, primary research, expert interviews, and industry sources to look into trends in ecommerce, travel, food and transport, online media and digital financial services (DFS).

Key findings:

After years of acceleration, digital adoption growth is normalising. The majority of digital players are now shifting priorities from new customer acquisition to deeper engagement with existing customers to increase usage and value.

Amidst global macroeconomic headwinds, reduced disposable income, skyrocketing prices, and lower product availability, there is tapering of demand from SEA consumers.

Digital sectors such as food delivery and online media are facing slowdowns after peak periods triggered by the pandemic. Food delivery returns back to trendline growth aher tripling through the pandemic and is expected to hit 14% growth in GMV.

Among paid online media sectors, its GMV growth tapers to 9%; music and video growth returns to normality; digital ads maintain momentum; and gaming is seeing a consumption pullback.

