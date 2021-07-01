Digital banking and finance platforms witness meteoric rise in Southeast Asia

Source: 2021 Southeast Asia Consumer Engagement Benchmark Report from MoEngage.
Methodology: From January to April 2021, MoEngage analysed the consumer behavior of 6.6 million users across Southeast Asia, primarily from Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, across three industry sectors: retail, banking and finance, and digital entertainment. The report looks at four communications channels: push notifications, email, in-app messages and website messages.
- In Southeast Asia, daily active users (DAUs) of ecommerce, retail and D2C brands increased by 13.36% in the first four months of 2021. When studying the monthly active user (MAU) trends of the same brands, web MAUs had increased the highest (by 8.7%) compared to mobile. This is likely due to pandemic movement restrictions and shoppers working from home, as opposed to shopping via mobile on the go.
The number of DAUs of audio streaming, video streaming, gaming, sports,
and news brands has increased by 61.70% from January to April 2021. There’s been an increase of 73.42% in DAUs on Android devices and a 47.80% increase in DAUs on iOS devices. The number of website DAUs of the brands in this sector has increased by 60.24%.
- Behaviour-based emails saw better click-through rates and conversion across all industries as compared to the generic ones. Open rates of emails from shopping brands went up to 28.17% and the 0.5% of emails that were behavior-based in the digital entertainment sector saw a 2.4x better click rate, while in banking, behavior-based emails boosted conversions by 2.72x compared to generic broadcasts.
