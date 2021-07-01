News Advertising Digital
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Digital banking and finance platforms witness meteoric rise in Southeast Asia

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The number of daily active users across all digital banking, fintech, P2P lending, insurance and crypto platforms jumped by a sizeable 54.9% during the first four months of 2021, according to MoEngage.

Digital banking and finance platforms witness meteoric rise in Southeast Asia

Source: 2021 Southeast Asia Consumer Engagement Benchmark Report from MoEngage.

Methodology: From January to April 2021, MoEngage analysed the consumer behavior of 6.6 million users across Southeast Asia, primarily from Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, across three industry sectors: retail, banking and finance, and digital entertainment. The report looks at four communications channels: push notifications, email, in-app messages and website messages. 

More from this source:

  • In Southeast Asia, daily active users (DAUs) of ecommerce, retail and D2C brands increased by 13.36% in the first four months of 2021. When studying the monthly active user (MAU) trends of the same brands, web MAUs had increased the highest (by 8.7%) compared to mobile. This is likely due to pandemic movement restrictions and shoppers working from home, as opposed to shopping via mobile on the go.
  • The number of DAUs of audio streaming, video streaming, gaming, sports,
    and news brands has increased by 61.70% from January to April 2021. There’s been an increase of 73.42% in DAUs on Android devices and a 47.80% increase in DAUs on iOS devices. The number of website DAUs of the brands in this sector has increased by 60.24%.
  • Behaviour-based emails saw better click-through rates and conversion across all industries as compared to the generic ones. Open rates of emails from shopping brands went up to 28.17% and the 0.5% of emails that were behavior-based in the digital entertainment sector saw a 2.4x better click rate, while in banking, behavior-based emails boosted conversions by 2.72x compared to generic broadcasts.
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Updated: All APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

5 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

9 Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

Foodpanda's marketing VP on the many rewards of in-housing

10 Foodpanda's marketing VP on the many rewards of in-housing

Related Articles

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites
Data
Mar 26, 2021
Staff Reporters

The top 10 most visited Southeast Asia ecommerce sites

What fintech brands are learning from e-commerce
Marketing
Jan 9, 2020
Liam McCance

What fintech brands are learning from e-commerce

SEA ecommerce companies not immune to gender gap
Marketing
Jan 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

SEA ecommerce companies not immune to gender gap

Five takeaways from Zalora's Trender report on SE Asia's ecommerce market
Digital
Dec 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Five takeaways from Zalora's Trender report on SE ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How [not to] design a great customer experience
Digital
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How [not to] design a great ...

Are you looking to find out the components of an effective, seamless customer experience? Then let's explore what you should avoid.

An offbeat game show about the ordeals of DIY tax filing
The Work
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

An offbeat game show about the ordeals of DIY tax ...

Inspired by retro Japanese game shows, this campaign by The Works nudges Australians to seek expert advice on tax filing rather than suffer the consequences of doing it themselves.

Carsome's Hari Raya ad calls for honesty and transparency
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Carsome's Hari Raya ad calls for honesty and ...

So Ad Nut delivers it.