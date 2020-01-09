fintech
What fintech brands are learning from e-commerce
Fintech ventures are looking to inject new life into the industry by taking a page out of the e-commerce playbook. Not everything applies, but many lessons do, according to the CMO of Singlife.
Life after advertising
The ex-creative whose exit manifesto caused a stir two years ago is back to explain the ups and downs of life outside the industry.
Brand launch: In Japan, FIGS aims to take the pain out of investment research
The company is part of a growing sector of investment aids aimed at young professionals in a market where the concept of investing is still relatively unknown.
Private investing could be about to get a makeover in Japan
A new investment service called Folio is banking on good design and human language to win over an extremely cautious market. Will others follow?
Never mind the startups, we’re a fintech grown-up
Broadridge’s global CMO explains why experience is exciting in the fast-moving financial technology world.
DBS and Visa top Singapore fintech lab ranking
R3 visited eight labs as part of Singapore’s first Fintech Festival
