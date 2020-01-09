fintech

What fintech brands are learning from e-commerce
Jan 9, 2020
Liam McCance

What fintech brands are learning from e-commerce

Fintech ventures are looking to inject new life into the industry by taking a page out of the e-commerce playbook. Not everything applies, but many lessons do, according to the CMO of Singlife.

Life after advertising
Mar 11, 2019
Erik Ingvoldstad

Life after advertising

The ex-creative whose exit manifesto caused a stir two years ago is back to explain the ups and downs of life outside the industry.

Brand launch: In Japan, FIGS aims to take the pain out of investment research
Jul 6, 2018
David Blecken

Brand launch: In Japan, FIGS aims to take the pain out of investment research

The company is part of a growing sector of investment aids aimed at young professionals in a market where the concept of investing is still relatively unknown.

Private investing could be about to get a makeover in Japan
Feb 28, 2018
David Blecken

Private investing could be about to get a makeover in Japan

A new investment service called Folio is banking on good design and human language to win over an extremely cautious market. Will others follow?

Never mind the startups, we’re a fintech grown-up
Feb 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Never mind the startups, we’re a fintech grown-up

Broadridge’s global CMO explains why experience is exciting in the fast-moving financial technology world.

DBS and Visa top Singapore fintech lab ranking
Mar 27, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

DBS and Visa top Singapore fintech lab ranking

R3 visited eight labs as part of Singapore’s first Fintech Festival

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia