Digital banking and finance platforms witness meteoric rise in Southeast Asia
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The number of daily active users across all digital banking, fintech, P2P lending, insurance and crypto platforms jumped by a sizeable 54.9% during the first four months of 2021, according to MoEngage.

China's internet finance brands take on big-four banks
Jan 19, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

MAINLAND CHINA - The country’s 'big four' banks (Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Agricultural Bank of China) are losing their dominance in market share to internet finance brands like Alibaba's Yu’e Bao and Tencent's WeBank.

