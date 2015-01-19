Search
Digital banking and finance platforms witness meteoric rise in Southeast Asia
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The number of daily active users across all digital banking, fintech, P2P lending, insurance and crypto platforms jumped by a sizeable 54.9% during the first four months of 2021, according to MoEngage.
Jan 19, 2015
China's internet finance brands take on big-four banks
MAINLAND CHINA - The country’s 'big four' banks (Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Agricultural Bank of China) are losing their dominance in market share to internet finance brands like Alibaba's Yu’e Bao and Tencent's WeBank.
