cryptocurrency
Does Facebook's Libra currency have a future?
SOUNDING BOARD: After a rocky launch and a grilling from Congress, cryptocurrency experts give their view on whether Facebook's Libra still has legs.
Examining blockchain: uses in advertising, media and beyond
First used as the backbone of Bitcoin in 2009, blockchain technology has many applications beyond cryptocurrency that can benefit advertisers, consumers, governments and media organisations.
Delving into Libra: Is Facebook's currency the future of finance?
Libra promises to provide the unbanked with financial flexibility, which would benefit brands, especially in Asia. But government objections could scupper its chances.
Google to delist cryptocurrency mining extensions
Weeks after Apple ejected Calendar 2 from the App Store for mining cryptocurrency at the expense of the user experience, Google has declared a ban on all extensions that mine.
These technologies will set the tone for marketing in 2018
According to R/GA’s group technology director.
7 ecommerce trends that will shape SEA sales in 2018
From blockchain to same-day delivery to GDPR, here are seven factors that could make or break ecommerce sales for brands in Southeast Asia, where Amazon and Alibaba are battling it out
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins