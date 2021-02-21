Despite the pandemic, Ogilvy brings home a lot of bacon

On the earnings front, we know that Ogilvy may be invincible—partly by virtue of its size—but where does it stand on innovation and adaptability during a year that threw out the playbook? Well, based on revenue breakdown from 2020, 20% of business came from martech and commerce offerings and the firm upped internal training in these fields by leveraging its recent acquisitions of tech firms Verticurl, Pennywise and WHO Digital as well as partnering with Adobe, Salesforce, Facebook and Google. So have all these innovations aided in creative output?

