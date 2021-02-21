Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Despite the pandemic, Ogilvy brings home a lot of bacon

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Ogilvy’s heft and size means it’s reaching for the stars, but does it run the risk of its head being in the clouds?

On the earnings front, we know that Ogilvy may be invincible—partly by virtue of its size—but where does it stand on innovation and adaptability during a year that threw out the playbook? Well, based on revenue breakdown from 2020, 20% of business came from martech and commerce offerings and the firm upped internal training in these fields by leveraging its recent acquisitions of tech firms Verticurl, Pennywise and WHO Digital as well as partnering with Adobe, Salesforce, Facebook and Google. So have all these innovations aided in creative output?

Our full Agency Report Card on Ogilvy—including the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

