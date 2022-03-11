Dentsu Indonesia appoints media CEO and chief growth officer

Dentsu has appointed two leaders in Indonesia: Aloysia Dian Anggraeni (Aloy) as CEO of its media service line and Laode Hartanto (Tanto) as its first chief growth officer.

Both Aloy and Tanto will report to Prakash Kamdar, CEO of Dentsu Indonesia.

Aloy joined Dentsu in 2015 as head of global clients at Carat Indonesia, after which she took on the role of general manager at Vizeum Indonesia. During the latter stint, she led the merger of Vizeum and Main Media, which led to her being promoted to managing director of Carat and Vizeum Indonesia. Altogether, she brings 17 years of experience to her new role.

Meanwhile, Tanto joins from Gojek where he was chief revenue officer of the company’s GoPay division. Prior to that, he was senior vice president at Emtek Group and country agency partner at Facebook. In his 15 years of experience, he has aided with sales growth across traditional and digital media. In his new role, he will collaborate across Dentsu’s three service lines—creative, media, and CXM—to drive growth with a focus on strengthening partnerships with clients.

Following former CEO’s Maya Watano’s departure in January, Dentsu Indonesia has seen a reshuffle of upper management with Prakash Kamdar taking over as CEO, and the promotions of Wisnu Satya Putra to CEO of creative and Arshad Rahman to CEO of customer experience management.