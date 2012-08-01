dentsu indonesia

40 Under 40 2020: Arindam Bhattacharyya, Dentsu Indonesia
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Arindam Bhattacharyya, Dentsu Indonesia

The so-called ‘king of turnaround’, Arindam Bhattacharyya gets credit for a reversal of fortunes in new business and is also addressing skills gaps and measurement deficiencies.

Pereira returns to Dentsu Singapore
Aug 1, 2012
Racheal Lee

Pereira returns to Dentsu Singapore

SINGAPORE - Tony Ray Pereira has rejoined Dentsu Singapore as executive creative director after a brief stint with Dentsu Indonesia.

IDX shortlists five for creative pitch
Jul 4, 2011
Racheal Lee

IDX shortlists five for creative pitch

JAKARTA – The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), also known as Bursa Efek Indonesia, is believed to have shortlisted five agencies in the pitch for its integrated creative communication business.

Dentsu Media wins Indosat’s US$20 million media business
Dec 16, 2010
Unknown Unknown

Dentsu Media wins Indosat's US$20 million media business

JAKARTA – Dentsu Media Indonesia has picked up telco giant Indosat’s media business following a major pitch.

