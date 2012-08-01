dentsu indonesia
40 Under 40 2020: Arindam Bhattacharyya, Dentsu Indonesia
The so-called ‘king of turnaround’, Arindam Bhattacharyya gets credit for a reversal of fortunes in new business and is also addressing skills gaps and measurement deficiencies.
Pereira returns to Dentsu Singapore
SINGAPORE - Tony Ray Pereira has rejoined Dentsu Singapore as executive creative director after a brief stint with Dentsu Indonesia.
IDX shortlists five for creative pitch
JAKARTA – The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), also known as Bursa Efek Indonesia, is believed to have shortlisted five agencies in the pitch for its integrated creative communication business.
Dentsu Media wins Indosat’s US$20 million media business
JAKARTA – Dentsu Media Indonesia has picked up telco giant Indosat’s media business following a major pitch.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins