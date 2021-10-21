Advertising News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Tee, whose allegations of sexual harassment against the Gigil co-founder led several other women in the Philippines ad industry to come forward with their own stories, has filed an affidavit affirming her account of the incident.

L-R: Hernandez, Tee
L-R: Hernandez, Tee

Denise 'Deng' Tee, the Philippines' creative who in August accused Gigil co-founder Herbert Hernandez of sexual harassment, filed a counterclaim on Wednesday (October 20) defending herself against the cyber libel complaint Hernandez filed against her.

“I have no axe to grind against Herbert, but a rightful expectation that he own up to his mistake,
simply apologize, and do no more harm," Tee said in a statement provided to Campaign Asia-Pacific. "His perjurious refusal to admit his mistake and, worse, his filing of a baseless complaint, is to victimize me yet again, and to victimize other women whom he denies even exist.”

The documents Tee filed Wednesday include testimony from "other victims and multiple witnesses", according to Tee's media statement.

The incident, although it took place years ago, caused "mental and emotional trauma" and prompted Tee to tell her story, she said. “I spoke the truth. And the truth is that my perpetrator was not some unnamed, anonymous person. He existed, and he had a name and a face, and it belonged to Mr. Hernandez. As it turned out, his was the name and the face for other women as well.”

In her counter-affidavit, Tee reaffirmed the statements made in her August 12 Facebook post, which detailed Hernandez’s alleged requests for sexual favours in exchange for a jury seat at the 2015 Kidlat Awards. That post prompted Hernandez to file a cyber libel complaint against Tee on August 26.

Hernandez's complaint in turn caused an outpouring of support for Tee, and led the Philippines 4As to partner with women's organisation Gabriela, which agreed to represent women who wanted to come forward with their own accounts of work-related harassment. This led to a surge of reports, including five against Hernandez, according to Gabriela secretary general Joms Salvador, who spoke with Campaign Asia-Pacific in September (see "Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela").

Salvador said in Wednesday's media statement that the power of Tee's Facebook post stemmed from its honesty in naming her harasser, "which in and by itself is a testament to the truth and credibility of the narration".

"A ‘blind item’ would not have achieved the same result, and would have only reflected timidity which is the usual case from women victims, which is precisely why men target them with seeming impunity,” Salvador said. “In the Philippines, it is not easy for women to complain. The process is not only arduous, but the victims themselves are often shamed as if they were the parties at fault. The usual reaction I get from women victims is: 'What did I do wrong?'”

Related:  Merlee Jayme, Dentsu International's APAC chief creative officer, was among those who reflected, in the wake of Tee's accusations against Hernandez, about how harassment can slip through the cracks—and what can be done to ensure that it doesn't. See "How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry").

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

2 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

4 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

6 The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

7 Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

8 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

9 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Mediabrands appoints new Philippines CEO

10 Mediabrands appoints new Philippines CEO

Related Articles

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint
Advertising
Aug 30, 2021
Matthew Miller

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel ...

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela
Advertising
Sep 20, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and ...

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry
Advertising
Sep 23, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why ...

Why does workplace harassment often go unreported?
Marketing
Oct 4, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Why does workplace harassment often go unreported?

Just Published

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific
Marketing
13 hours ago
Matthew Miller

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

For better or worse, the power smartphones hold over us is pretty much unprecedented in the history of consumer products. Find out which brands people in Asia obsess over the most in this special report.

Jackie Chan returns to fight for Shopee's 11.11 sale
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

Jackie Chan returns to fight for Shopee's 11.11 sale

The martial arts icon makes his return for the e-retailer, this time fighting off bad boys with deals and discounts.

IPG maintains pandemic rebound with 15.7% organic growth
Advertising
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

IPG maintains pandemic rebound with 15.7% organic ...

Organic growth in Q3 was up 10.7% compared with 2019.

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before ...

We get to know the chairman and CCO at Havas India through his answers to 11 questions. Learn about how he earned booze money in college, the hilarious reason he initially thought copywriting wasn't the job for him and the key role eavesdropping has played in his career.