herbert hernandez

40 Under 40 2020: Herbert Hernandez, Gigil
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Herbert Hernandez, Gigil

Guitarist, songwriter and concert promoter might be enough of a CV for some. Herbert Hernanadez has also built a thriving, award-winning independent agency and made a habit of helping his industry peers.

Y&R Philippines appoints Herbert Hernandez as creative director
Mar 5, 2012
Staff Reporters

Y&R Philippines appoints Herbert Hernandez as creative director

MANILA - Y&R Philippines has appointed Herbert Hernandez as its creative director, effective 12 March.

DM9 JaymeSyfu promotes two creative directors
Apr 11, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

DM9 JaymeSyfu promotes two creative directors

THE PHILIPPINES - DM9 JaymeSyfu has promoted creatives Gogie Sinson and Herbert Hernandez to the positions of creative director effective immediately.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company