Search
herbert hernandez
1 day ago
40 Under 40 2020: Herbert Hernandez, Gigil
Guitarist, songwriter and concert promoter might be enough of a CV for some. Herbert Hernanadez has also built a thriving, award-winning independent agency and made a habit of helping his industry peers.
Mar 5, 2012
Y&R Philippines appoints Herbert Hernandez as creative director
MANILA - Y&R Philippines has appointed Herbert Hernandez as its creative director, effective 12 March.
Apr 11, 2011
DM9 JaymeSyfu promotes two creative directors
THE PHILIPPINES - DM9 JaymeSyfu has promoted creatives Gogie Sinson and Herbert Hernandez to the positions of creative director effective immediately.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins