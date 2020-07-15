workplace
Time to stop covering up our diversity
We're at an important moment in the diversity conversation and understanding 'covering up' is part of unpacking that.
I survived my abusive ex-boss: how to combat workplace bullying
Putting aside the often devastating impact on the victim, bullying is also bad for business. A survivor shares advice for confronting bullying at work.
The case for an asshole-free creative industry
In a new book, Paul Woods discusses how the industry can improve its working practices. Here, he explains why cutting down on hours worked is one key way to achieve this.
J&J preaches what it practices on holistic health
Ex-marketer leads opening of Human Performance Institute in Asia, with aim to help stressed-out workforces.
Best spaces to work: Publicis Media Singapore
Publicis Media has united its brands under one roof in its new Singapore office, where encouraging shared working behaviours is a priority.
Is unconscious bias training really any good?
The term 'unconscious bias' is bandied about with inclusion and diversity policies across the region. But what does it look like? And what, if anything, can really be done about it?
