Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis Opinions
Bryce Whitwam
1 day ago

Reimagining the Chinese workspace under the 'new normal'

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Despite the recent lockdowns, Shanghai companies are still slow to adopt hybrid work environments despite the clear benefits, says workspace consultant and former WeWork China head of technology, Dominic Penaloza.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

New technology innovations and recent Covid lockdowns should make China the ideal place for hybrid work environments, offering employees the opportunity to stagger the workspace from home and office during the week. Still, it is slow to get started in China, despite becoming now the preferred way of working for the rest of the world.

“There’s still a trust gap between senior and junior management in China,” said Dominic Penaloza, WeWork China’s former head of technology and now a workspace consultant based in Shanghai.  “China needs better technology tools to solve the new problems arising out of the hybrid working model.”

Penaloza believes these tools need to help solve time synchronization amongst colleagues, indicating who and when will be in the office. “A lot of time is now wasted coordinating schedules under the hybrid model,” he said.

Penaloza cites the online travel agency, Trip.com as an example of one sizeable Shanghai-based company that has fully adopted a hybrid working model. “Initially, only 33 percent of Trip.com’s staff  were willing to work 2 days a week from home.  People suffered from ‘presenteeism’, believing that  being in the office shows their commitment to the  company,” said Penaloza.

“But Trip.com studies showed huge benefits to the company from a hybrid model, including a 35 percent attrition reduction, and 12 percent reduction in absence days. The hybrid model was also eventually warmly received by the staff,” replied Penaloza.

Penaloza believes that the cost benefits for companies going hybrid are too good to pass up, especially with no fluctuations in real estate prices in Shanghai over the past few years.

 

This interview is available on podcast, ShanghaiZhan, now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Amazon Music, Stitcher, and Xiao Yu Zhou. For more information, visit http://zhanstation.com.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

2 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

3 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

4 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

5 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

6 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

7 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

8 Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

How to lead the way through adaptation in APAC

9 How to lead the way through adaptation in APAC

Back to take-off: Harnessing digital-first solutions amid the travel revival

10 Back to take-off: Harnessing digital-first solutions amid the travel revival

Related Articles

Why China still lags on marketing SaaS spending
Digital
May 19, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

Why China still lags on marketing SaaS spending

In China, luxury brands need to prioritise unique experiences
Marketing
Mar 7, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

In China, luxury brands need to prioritise unique ...

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building brands in China
Marketing
Feb 14, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building ...

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Digital
Jan 14, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role ...

Just Published

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role
Digital
4 minutes ago
Ben Bold

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti ...

New structure and planned cuts to headcount will save $500m in annualised costs.

Snap parts ways with senior ad execs following reports of 20% job cuts
Advertising
9 minutes ago
Ben Bold

Snap parts ways with senior ad execs following ...

Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor leave to spearhead Netflix's first foray into advertising.

Podcast Day 24 launches with backing of Campaign
Media
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Podcast Day 24 launches with backing of Campaign

The event, which will take place in Sydney on October 4, will feature leaders in the podcast industry.

How design thinking can solve systemic business problems
Advertising
20 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

How design thinking can solve systemic business ...

SPIKES ASIA ACADEMY: Michael Tam, the global design director at IBM, shares the value of design thinking in large enterprises and how it could unlock solutions to issues such as inclusivity and sustainability.