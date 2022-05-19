Digital Marketing Analysis Opinions
Bryce Whitwam
21 hours ago

Why China still lags on marketing SaaS spending

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: The co-founder of Chinese social media SaaS platform, Kawo, says China’s ability to implement marketing technology isn’t just about its unique platform ecosystem. Its challenges are also related to the degree of cultural acceptance around new ways of working.

Why China still lags on marketing SaaS spending

“One of the biggest benefits of using SaaS-based marketing tools is that they can reveal areas of improvement in marketing planning,” says Alex Duncan, co-founder of Shanghai-based, Kawo. "But many brand teams are too junior and inexperienced in their marketing roles and are therefore not keen on transparency that may potentially expose their mistakes.”

According to a recent McKinsey study, China is still 10 years behind other markets when it comes to marketing SaaS spending. “In other markets, one dollar out of two dollars in marketing is spent on technology, but in China, it’s one dollar out of every 20”, says Duncan.

China’s unique digital ecosystem still presents roadblocks. “The technical challenges in the market make it virtually impossible to compete here for many of the big global SaaS players, and they’ll have to create separate solutions which could be prohibitively expensive," says Duncan.

But he sees huge opportunities for the China market and the market will never be dominated by a single player because the entire digital ecosystem is so fragmented. In addition, SaaS tools become more attractive as staff costs increase but productivity continues to be the same.

Duncan’s Kawo tools automate social media content planning on Chinese platforms, including WeChat, Weibo and Douyin. He continues to be bullish on WeChat as a brand building tool, but less as an e-commerce one. “WeChat is far more about brand building than conversion, and despite mini-programmes, it remains still far away from purchases," he says. 

Alex Duncan, co-founder, Kawo

Alex Duncan's full interview is available on the Shanghai Zhan podcast, a "raw, lively, and regular debate about China tech, advertising, creativity and the intersection of it all", hosted by Ali Kazmi and Bryce Whitwam.

The podcast is now available now on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogleStitcherAmazon Music, Xiao Yu Zho and via RSS.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

4 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

5 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

8 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

9 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Related Articles

In China, luxury brands need to prioritise unique experiences
Marketing
Mar 7, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

In China, luxury brands need to prioritise unique ...

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building brands in China
Marketing
Feb 14, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building ...

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Digital
Jan 14, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role ...

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors
Advertising
Jan 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

The Beijing Olympics: A non-starter for global sponsors

Just Published

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global chief diversity, social impact officer
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ewan Larkin

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global ...

Martin will lead strategy on all diversity-related matters and expand the company’s equity and inclusion practices.

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowland’s virtual festival
Digital
8 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowlan...

In an exclusive interview, Dogstudio explains why it selected Dept over other suitors, and the agency group provides insight into its acquisition strategy.

TikTok wants to ‘democratise’ the creator space with its latest ad product
Marketing
8 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

TikTok wants to ‘democratise’ the creator space ...

Advertisers can crowdsource ‘authentic’ content that won’t feel like an ad.

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global head of inclusive design
News
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global ...

The agency is doubling down on inclusive design as clients look to create more accessible solutions for consumers.