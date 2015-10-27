saas

Mobvista aims to increase reach across sectors with Reyun acquisition
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

CAMPAIGN CHINA EXCLUSIVE: Mobvista CEO and co-founder Clement Cao explains the reasoning behind the company's $220 million acquisition of the China-based third-party mobile measurement and martech company.

Agencies and advertisers struggling with post-Flash reality
Oct 27, 2015
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - Close to two months after Google stopped auto-playing flash ads on its Chrome browser, it seems many advertisers and agencies are still grappling with the shift to a Flash-free world.

