kawo

Why China still lags on marketing SaaS spending
1 day ago
Bryce Whitwam

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: The co-founder of Chinese social media SaaS platform, Kawo, says China’s ability to implement marketing technology isn’t just about its unique platform ecosystem. Its challenges are also related to the degree of cultural acceptance around new ways of working.

'Be careful when talking about Tibet': Tool aims to help brands avoid hot water
Jun 18, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Social-management platform Kawo wants to help ease the angst of brand managers who worry about posts running afoul of China's ever-shifting list of banned topics.

