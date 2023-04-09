Dementia research body creates ‘museum of memories’

The UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) is raising awareness of dementia's impact on women through an initiative developed by creative agency WongDoody, called "Wild & Precious”.

A series of short films depict memories which voluntary contributors have asked for help to preserve. They are collected in a dedicated digital space, called the ‘Museum of Memories’.

Memories range from childhood walks in the Scottish hills to being surrounded by butterflies on one’s wedding day.