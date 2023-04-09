Advertising Marketing Media News The Work
Coral Cripps
1 day ago

Dementia research body creates ‘museum of memories’

Creative videos depicting cherished memories are being preserved in a virtual museum to raise dementia awareness among women.

The UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) is raising awareness of dementia's impact on women through an initiative developed by creative agency WongDoody, called "Wild & Precious”.

A series of short films depict memories which voluntary contributors have asked for help to preserve. They are collected in a dedicated digital space, called the ‘Museum of Memories’.

Memories range from childhood walks in the Scottish hills to being surrounded by butterflies on one’s wedding day.

The concept was inspired by the work of American poet Mary Oliver –  namely, the final line from her poem The Summer Day, which helped shape the campaign’s emotional pitch:

“Tell me, what is it you plan to do / with your one wild and precious life?”

To counter the patterns of dementia and ensure that the shared memories are not ‘lost’, each video will also be minted on a blockchain – a form of immutable technology with the ability to permanently store data.

“Our participants opened up to help us capture life in all of its complexity – the wild, the serene, the mundane and the profound,” Grace Francis, global chief creative and design officer at WongDoody, said.

“We’re so proud to tell their stories and help preserve their memories in the blockchain for future generations to experience.”

The awareness initiative includes a short-form documentary series that explores a selection of memories from three women with early-onset dementia.

The DRI aims to teach viewers about how to spot and talk about dementia in light of the fact that two in three people in the UK (65%) with dementia are women. 

Fewer women than men get included in clinical trials and this gender gap is wider for women of colour – particularly black and South Asian women.

Women also reportedly account for two thirds of unpaid dementia carers, leading to financial and emotional strain on workers across the UK.

The creative was steered by Francis and WongDoody ECD Jamie Mancini and the films were directed by Liz Unna for Greatcoat Films/Creators Inc.

 

 

Source:
Campaign UK
