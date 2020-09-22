Deliveroo reviews global ad account after shift in marketing team

Deliveroo is reviewing its global advertising requirements following the appointment of Thea Rogers as chief customer officer. The restaurant-food delivery company has contacted agencies about the review and wants a shop to assist in its future strategy.

Deliveroo awarded its global creative account to Chime360, sister agency to VCCP, in 2019 after managing the pitch process in-house. It is unclear whether the group is defending the business.

Before this, Deliveroo worked with Wieden & Kennedy London for a global brief on a project basis. The brand continues to work with Uncommon Creative Studio on a project basis in the UK. Earlier this year the brand handed its UK media planning and buying account to Initiative, which picked up the global business last year.

Rogers has taken over from Inés Ures, who became Deliveroo's first chief marketing officer last year.

In her role as chief customer officer, Rogers is responsible for communications, policy, marketing, insights and loyalty. She was previously chief communications, policy, and legal officer. She has also worked at the Treasury and the BBC.

A Deliveroo spokesman said: "Following the appointment of Thea Rogers as chief customer officer, Deliveroo are looking to appoint an agency to partner with them to help develop the future creative strategy and campaign for the next stage of the business's growth."