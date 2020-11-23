Deliveroo calls on Pablo for UK and global ad account

Deliveroo has picked Pablo to handle its UK and global advertising account after a competitive pitch.

The agency beat Wonderhood Studios at the final stage.

Lucky Generals was also involved in the process but pulled out earlier this month.

The pitch was handled directly by Deliveroo. Pablo takes over from Chime360 on the global business, and Uncommon Creative Studio on the UK account.

The brief covers all 12 markets in which the food-delivery company operates: Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the UK.

Pablo will assist Deliveroo with marketing to boost its vision of being the "definitive food company".

Deliveroo has plans to expand its business into new locations next year, as well as adding new features to personalise the customer experience.