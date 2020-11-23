Advertising Marketing News
Deliveroo calls on Pablo for UK and global ad account

Chime360 previously worked on the global business.

Deliveroo's previous ad by Uncommon
Deliveroo's previous ad by Uncommon

Deliveroo has picked Pablo to handle its UK and global advertising account after a competitive pitch.

The agency beat Wonderhood Studios at the final stage. 

Lucky Generals was also involved in the process but pulled out earlier this month.

The pitch was handled directly by Deliveroo. Pablo takes over from Chime360 on the global business, and Uncommon Creative Studio on the UK account. 

The brief covers all 12 markets in which the food-delivery company operates: Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the UK.

Pablo will assist Deliveroo with marketing to boost its vision of being the "definitive food company".

Deliveroo has plans to expand its business into new locations next year, as well as adding new features to personalise the customer experience.

The brand also said that it will "continue to deliver new innovations to support restaurants" and support local communities by delivering free meals to vulnerable groups.

Deliveroo has extended its delivery service to work with supermarkets this year. It is currently trialling this with Waitrose.

Thea Rogers, chief consumer officer at Deliveroo, said: "Deliveroo is delighted to work with a challenger agency who understands the ambition of Deliveroo. We saw some brilliant agencies but Pablo demonstrated an entrepreneurial, independent spirit that reminds me very much of the innovation and drive behind Deliveroo.

"With Pablo's creativity and insight, in 2021 we'll bring forward exciting campaigns to communicate how we are becoming the definitive food company."

Rogers is relatively new to the role, having taken over from Inés Ures, who became Deliveroo's first chief marketing officer last year.

Pablo will work alongside Deliveroo's media planning and buying agency Initative.

Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, said: "Pablo are super excited about working with the team at Deliveroo. This category is on fire. It's a huge change category and there is a great battle going on.

"We feel like we have found a strategic platform and creative answer that is big, ownable and differentiating for Deliveroo – but most importantly, can help them win. They are a brilliant brand that's growing up fast and we are so proud to be able to support them."

 

Source:
Campaign UK

