deliveroo

Satisfy your virtual hunger with a virtual food delivery on Animal Crossing
May 28, 2020
Ad Nut

Satisfy your virtual hunger with a virtual food delivery on Animal Crossing

Enjoy virtual snacks brought to you by a virtual fleet of Deliveroo riders.

Deliveroo appoints Initiative for global media
Sep 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Deliveroo appoints Initiative for global media

Interpublic shop won account after competitive pitch.

Deliveroo calls global creative pitch
Jun 7, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Deliveroo calls global creative pitch

Food-delivery platform has previously worked with Wieden & Kennedy and Red Brick Road.

Deliveroo to build 'Great Wall' using takeaway boxes
May 15, 2019
Kim Benjamin

Deliveroo to build 'Great Wall' using takeaway boxes

According to the brand, the 'Great wall of Chinese' celebrates the UK's favourite type of takeaway food.

Delivering ROI, local insights…and meals: Foodpanda's growth recipe
Aug 21, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Delivering ROI, local insights…and meals: Foodpanda's growth recipe

Foodpanda marketing head Laura Kantor explains how speed and tight marketing strategy are essential to succeed in the highly competitive and rapidly growing food-delivery industry.

TripAdvisor aims to create one-stop shop with Deliveroo deal
Jul 13, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

TripAdvisor aims to create one-stop shop with Deliveroo deal

The collaboration allows Deliveroo's restaurant partners featured under the travel booking site's restaurant listings to take orders directly from site visitors.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia