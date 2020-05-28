deliveroo
Satisfy your virtual hunger with a virtual food delivery on Animal Crossing
Enjoy virtual snacks brought to you by a virtual fleet of Deliveroo riders.
Deliveroo appoints Initiative for global media
Interpublic shop won account after competitive pitch.
Deliveroo calls global creative pitch
Food-delivery platform has previously worked with Wieden & Kennedy and Red Brick Road.
Deliveroo to build 'Great Wall' using takeaway boxes
According to the brand, the 'Great wall of Chinese' celebrates the UK's favourite type of takeaway food.
Delivering ROI, local insights…and meals: Foodpanda's growth recipe
Foodpanda marketing head Laura Kantor explains how speed and tight marketing strategy are essential to succeed in the highly competitive and rapidly growing food-delivery industry.
TripAdvisor aims to create one-stop shop with Deliveroo deal
The collaboration allows Deliveroo's restaurant partners featured under the travel booking site's restaurant listings to take orders directly from site visitors.
