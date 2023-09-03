The Work Advertising
Deliveroo explores animated foodie worlds in global brand platform

The campaign was created by Pablo.

Deliveroo has released a fresh global brand platform to celebrate its knowledge of global food neighbourhoods.

Created by Pablo, “It’s all on your doorstep” launches with two 30-second spots, exploring its grocery delivery service as well as its restaurant offering.

Both films use a mixed-media approach to bring local neighbourhoods to life and spotlight the variety of food on offer.

The restaurant ad features an animated Deliveroo rider taking viewers on a journey through a vibrant food community, highlighting the restaurants waiting to be discovered on people’s doorsteps.

The grocery spot takes viewers on a tour through the mind of a foodie who needs some different ingredients for various cravings throughout the week.

The ads were directed by Watts through Stink, art directed by Martins Miller and Gustavo Bonzanini and written by David Carr and Adam Reicke.

“Great food is what really makes the neighbourhood,” Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, said. “So get your fork out and explore what’s outside your front door. You don’t even need to leave your sofa thanks to Deliveroo. Win win."

He added: "It has been great fun working with the entire Deliveroo team on this juicy new campaign and we look forward to seeing what we can cook up together next.”

“It’s all on your doorstep” will appear on TV, video on demand, out of home, radio, digital channels, PR, and social across 10 Deliveroo markets.

Media planning and buying was handled by Initiative Media.

Sophie Laghzaoui, director of marketing, global brand strategy and campaigns at Deliveroo, added: “Whichever neighbourhood you live in, one of the most exciting things about it is the local food scene. From London to Dubai, Paris to Hong Kong, what connects us all is a shared love of food.

“Deliveroo gives customers a portal to discover the best food experiences available on their doorstep – and that’s what inspired our new global brand platform.”

Source:
Campaign UK
