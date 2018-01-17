Search
Deliveroo reviews global ad account after shift in marketing team
Thea Rogers has taken over from Inés Ures to lead marketing.
Jan 17, 2018
Google may place higher value on repeat reviews near point-of-sale
A patent filing with important marketing implications suggests that online reviews posted from locations nearer to sales and service locations will hold up longer if the reviewer continues to visit—as tracked by Google.
Oct 6, 2015
Who is winning the Mediapalooza?
R3's Greg Paull explores the reasons behind the unprecedented number of media reviews in progress—and tallies the results thus far.
