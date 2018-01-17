reviews

Deliveroo reviews global ad account after shift in marketing team
13 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

Thea Rogers has taken over from Inés Ures to lead marketing.

Google may place higher value on repeat reviews near point-of-sale
Jan 17, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

A patent filing with important marketing implications suggests that online reviews posted from locations nearer to sales and service locations will hold up longer if the reviewer continues to visit—as tracked by Google.

Who is winning the Mediapalooza?
Oct 6, 2015
Greg Paull

R3's Greg Paull explores the reasons behind the unprecedented number of media reviews in progress—and tallies the results thus far.

