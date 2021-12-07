Advertising Data News
Daniel Farey-Jones
7 hours ago

Consumers ‘will want to know environmental impact of ads’, research claims

Dentsu and Microsoft Advertising urge brands to communicate sustainability measures.

Consumers ‘will want to know environmental impact of ads’, research claims

Brands should prepare for greater consumer concern about the impact of advertising on the environment, according to a report based on public polling conducted across 19 countries this summer and entitled The Rise of Sustainable Media.

For example, more than three-quarters of respondents said that in five years’ time, they want to be spending money only on brands that practise green and sustainable advertising.

The report, by marketing services group Dentsu and media owner Microsoft Advertising, recommends that brands begin to “collect and communicate credible, verifiable data on the true environmental impact of their media buys and ads to their consumers”. 

The authors based this on the research finding that 42% of respondents thought brands should provide clear, comparable information on the footprint of their products and advertising to make the brand greener.

They also argued that while only a minority of consumers associate advertising delivery with carbon emissions at the present time, that picture is likely to change over time, with younger generations more likely than older ones to believe that consuming ads is negative for the environment.

“The ‘free pass’ for the CMO on the sustainability footprint of media may be coming to an end. With consumer and societal engagement on environmental issues and climate action at an all-time high, it won’t be long before attention shifts to the downstream impact of advertising and media,” the report said.

The report highlights a need for a measure of the environmental impact of advertising campaigns that is consistent across the industry, and calls on agencies, brands, media companies, tech providers, industry bodies and governments to work together.

Dentsu and Microsoft Advertising commissioned the report to explore the issue of climate change within the media and advertising industry in light of heightened global interest in emissions reduction around the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report in August and the COP26 Summit in November. 

The UK ad industry has responded to climate change by setting up the Ad Net Zero initiative last year, through the Advertising Association, the IPA and ISBA. This commits the industry to reducing the carbon impact of developing, producing and running advertising to real net zero by the end of 2030. Campaign Asia-Pacific recently examined how an initiative like Ad Net Zero would translate into APAC.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

1 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

2 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

5 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

7 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

8 Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Ogilvy Consulting launches sustainability practice with Andy Wilson as head

9 Ogilvy starts sustainability practice; Andy Wilson to lead

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

Dentsu’s global sustainability lead: ‘We have to address our role in driving consumption’
Marketing
Oct 20, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Dentsu’s global sustainability lead: ‘We have to ...

Dentsu claims significant progress on DEI, sustainability
Marketing
Jul 16, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu claims significant progress on DEI, ...

Adland grapples with sustainability
Advertising
Nov 3, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Adland grapples with sustainability

Just Published

Mediabrands sweeps up Dyson global media planning and buying
Advertising
7 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Mediabrands sweeps up Dyson global media planning ...

Account, worth $600 million, will transfer from Mindshare in Q1 2022.

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year
Advertising
7 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks ...

'Work Your World' is an initiative that allows Publicis employees to work from another city where the company has an office for up to six weeks every year.

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY

WPP agencies Ogilvy and Mindshare mark their return to AOY with 22 award wins for Southeast Asia, while TBWA retains the region's Creative Agency of the Year title.

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

See the complete winner list for the Southeast Asia region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.