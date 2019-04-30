microsoft advertising

Consumers ‘will want to know environmental impact of ads’, research claims
4 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Consumers ‘will want to know environmental impact of ads’, research claims

Dentsu and Microsoft Advertising urge brands to communicate sustainability measures.

Bing Ads rebrands as Microsoft Advertising
Apr 30, 2019
Omar Oakes

Bing Ads rebrands as Microsoft Advertising

Microsoft now says it wants 'go above and beyond search' with new online advertising products.

Multi-screen behaviour in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore
Feb 12, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Multi-screen behaviour in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore

Microsoft Advertising's research into multi-screen behaviour in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore reveals opportunities that marketers can capitalise on when advertising across devices in the region. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for more details from the research.

Multi-moment advertising: Opportunities in connected behaviours
Feb 12, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Multi-moment advertising: Opportunities in connected behaviours

ASIA-PACIFIC - A Microsoft study of the behaviours of multi-screening consumers in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore defines four behaviour pathways, from content grazing to investigative spider-webbing. Campaign talked with Thom Arkestaal, senior research and insights manager of emerging markets at Microsoft Advertising, about the findings.

LinkedIn establishes agency team in APAC, Nancy Willis leads
Sep 24, 2013
Emily Tan

LinkedIn establishes agency team in APAC, Nancy Willis leads

HONG KONG - Nancy Willis has joined LinkedIn to lead an agency-focused team for the social network in the newly created post of director, global agency and client solutions, Asia.

CASE STUDY: How Unilever made inroads into the male grooming space in Malaysia
Jul 2, 2013
Byravee Iyer

CASE STUDY: How Unilever made inroads into the male grooming space in Malaysia

The Malaysian male grooming segment has been growing by 20 per cent year-on-year, but Unilever’s efforts to ride on this trend with its brands—including Axe, Vaseline, Rexona and Clear—had not been effective. When its tried-and-tested communications approach failed, Unilever, together with Microsoft and Catcha Digital, launched a branded content site exclusively for men.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

1 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

2 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

5 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

7 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

8 Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Ogilvy Consulting launches sustainability practice with Andy Wilson as head

9 Ogilvy starts sustainability practice; Andy Wilson to lead

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble