microsoft advertising
Consumers ‘will want to know environmental impact of ads’, research claims
Dentsu and Microsoft Advertising urge brands to communicate sustainability measures.
Bing Ads rebrands as Microsoft Advertising
Microsoft now says it wants 'go above and beyond search' with new online advertising products.
Multi-screen behaviour in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore
Microsoft Advertising's research into multi-screen behaviour in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore reveals opportunities that marketers can capitalise on when advertising across devices in the region. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for more details from the research.
Multi-moment advertising: Opportunities in connected behaviours
ASIA-PACIFIC - A Microsoft study of the behaviours of multi-screening consumers in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore defines four behaviour pathways, from content grazing to investigative spider-webbing. Campaign talked with Thom Arkestaal, senior research and insights manager of emerging markets at Microsoft Advertising, about the findings.
LinkedIn establishes agency team in APAC, Nancy Willis leads
HONG KONG - Nancy Willis has joined LinkedIn to lead an agency-focused team for the social network in the newly created post of director, global agency and client solutions, Asia.
CASE STUDY: How Unilever made inroads into the male grooming space in Malaysia
The Malaysian male grooming segment has been growing by 20 per cent year-on-year, but Unilever’s efforts to ride on this trend with its brands—including Axe, Vaseline, Rexona and Clear—had not been effective. When its tried-and-tested communications approach failed, Unilever, together with Microsoft and Catcha Digital, launched a branded content site exclusively for men.
