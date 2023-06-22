PR News
Evie Barrett
1 day ago

Clean Creatives targets Richard Edelman at Cannes

Clean Creatives members held placards pointing at agency boss Richard Edelman during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity yesterday as part of a campaign to stop PR agencies working with fossil fuel corporations.

Photo: Jake Randall, Clean Creatives
Photo: Jake Randall, Clean Creatives

Climate activists Tolmeia Gregory and Francesca Willow, attending Cannes Lions with Clean Creatives yesterday (21 June), held placards that read: “This person works with fossil fuel clients” and “This agency is happy to greenwash fossil fuels”, pointing towards Edelman chief executive Richard Edelman.

The pair followed Edelman with the signs and were photographed walking behind him on Boulevard de la Croisette when the Edelman chief executive is thought to have been walking to the Palais for a session about his PR firm’s research on brands and sustainability.

Photo: Jake Randall, Clean Creatives

Willow said: “When we got word that Richard would be speaking at an event in Cannes with only one exit, we knew it would be a chance to provide essential transparency and visibility for this issue.”

“More than any other work he has done, this image represents Richard Edelman’s legacy,” said Duncan Meisel, executive director of Clean Creatives.

He added: “Unless he undertakes a major change now, Edelman will be remembered for his advocacy for major fossil fuel polluters at a time when scientific leaders, the UN Secretary-General, and his peers in the industry called for an end to fossil fuel advertising.

“Instead of walking away from young creators asking for change, Richard Edelman should be walking away from his fossil fuel clients.”

In response, an Edelman spokesperson told PRWeek: “Some groups may question our commitments to addressing climate change, but we strongly disagree with this characterisation of our work.

“Edelman is committed to supporting our clients on their sustainability journeys, including those in the energy sector.”

They added: “Our climate principles are a core foundation of our vetting process, and we only work with businesses and organisations who are aligned with the Paris Agreement and have published net-zero plans. We have parted ways with several clients and regularly decline new business opportunities because of this principled approach.”

In another act of disruption, Gregory addressed Amanda Edelman, chief operating officer of Edelman’s Gen Z Lab, and Edelman’s global chief operating officer, Allison Cirullo, at a panel talk. The activist asked Edelman to explain how it justifies the firm's ongoing work with fossil fuel clients.

“Edelman continues to prove that it is not taking the climate crisis seriously and is unwilling to discuss its impact openly,” said Gregory. “As a 23-year-old from Gen Z, it is my duty to advocate for my generation and ensure that companies like Edelman cannot get away without scrutiny.”

Clean Creatives is a campaign calling for an industry-wide pledge for creative agencies to refuse to work with fossil fuel corporations.

The group has gathered young climate activists and creators at Cannes Lions for the second year running, with the aim of increasing awareness of “how implicit the advertising industry is with the climate crisis”, according to the campaign group.

Over 600 agencies and 2,000 creatives and freelancers globally have committed to the Clean Creatives pledge.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

5 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

7 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

8 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

HSBC calls fresh global media review

9 HSBC calls fresh global media review

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Clean Creatives warns of disruption at Cannes Lions 2023
Jun 12, 2023
Evie Barrett

Clean Creatives warns of disruption at Cannes Lions ...

Cannes Lions: The big agency winners since 2018
The Knowledge
May 31, 2023
Maria Iu

Cannes Lions: The big agency winners since 2018

APAC shortlisted for 4 Titanium Lions
Jun 6, 2023
Staff Reporters

APAC shortlisted for 4 Titanium Lions

It's AI's time in the sun at Cannes
Jun 16, 2023
Chris Daniels

It's AI's time in the sun at Cannes

Just Published

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
21 hours ago
Campaign Staff

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at ...

Momentous night for Asia Pacific as The Monkeys, Australia and Cheil Worldwide, Seoul bagged Grand Prix in the Titanium and Glass categories, respectively, on the last day of the 70th Cannes Lions.

Tencent announces joint digital ads partnership with GroupM & Dentsu
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Tencent announces joint digital ads partnership ...

Cannes Lions 2023: Tencent wants to show advertisers it can achieve ROI on its platforms with the help of GroupM and Dentsu.

Cannes daily global podcast episode 5: Apple's Ted Lasso win and Campaign beach party
1 day ago
Campaign Editors

Cannes daily global podcast episode 5: Apple's Ted ...

Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world are hosting a daily podcast during the five-day Lions festival. In this fifth episode, we discuss the big award wins from the fourth night.