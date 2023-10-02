News Advertising Media Marketing Technology
CJ taps Tyroo to offer APAC advertisers access to premium inventory

The partnership hopes to offer advertisers a number of insights including shopper event tracking, integrations with e-commerce platforms, program management tools, and data analytics.

Perfomance marketing agency Commission Junction (CJ) has inked a multi-year pact with adtech platform Tyroo to help advertisers in Asia-Pacific access inventory from publishers worldwide. 

As advertisers struggle with the absence of cohesive technology and resources to connect with quality publishers, CJ and Tyroo hopes to assist advertisers in constructing performance and tech-driven programs. 

Both parties hope to offer advertisers shopper event tracking, integrations with e-commerce platforms, program management tools, and insights and data analytics, including incrementality measurement. 

They will offer advertisers in APAC a local financial process and proffer localised optimisation solutions for both advertisers and publishers looking to extend their influence and efficacy globally. 

"Tyroo and CJ is a partnership of trusted market leaders united in a commitment to transform every aspect of performance and partnership marketing across Asia. This unprecedented strategic and commercial collaboration marks a turning point for advertisers, agencies, publishers, and the 4.7 billion consumers across the region,” said Mayur Kshetramade, the chief executive of CJ. 

“In so many Asian nations, incredible opportunities have emerged in affiliate, influencer marketing, lead generation, shopper marketing, conversion optimisation, and a host of next-gen channels. From this day forward, there’s an integrated solution to unlock the full scope and scale of commerce across Asia.” 

