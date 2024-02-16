News Marketing Branding
Nikita Mishra
1 day ago

Chubby Hearts: Hong Kong's monumental display for love and tourism

Hong Kong debuts London’s iconic Chubby Hearts display, a heart-shaped installation 12 meters wide and four times larger than the London version, as part of a strategic campaign to rebuild #BrandHongKong and spread love across the city.

Massive heart-shaped balloons are floating above various locations in Hong Kong from Valentine's Day up to February 24 as part of the SAR's efforts to boost the economy and invigorate tourism. 

Called 'Chubby Hearts,' the installations are conceptualised by renowned British designer Anya Hindmarch and curated by the Hong Kong Design Centre to tap the attention of lovebirds in the city. It coincides with Valentine's Day and the Lantern Festival.

At the core lies a monumental floating red heart measuring 12 meters in diameter, an impressive feat touted as the world's first of its kind. It is four times bigger than the one on display in London.

Complementing the centrepiece are daily surprise displays featuring 3-meter-wide floating red hearts. The surprise "pop-ups" have been planned in 15 to 16 locations across the city at iconic landmarks and tourist hotspots, including the Victoria Peak, the Central Market, the Flower Market in Mong Kok, the Lam Tsuen Wishing Tree in Tai Po, the Kennedy Town promenade, among others. The Hong Kong Design Center announces the location of the floating red heart on its social media channel at 7 am every day. 

The giant heart installation in Hong Kong's Central district

The exhibition is more than a cute visual spectacle; it's part of the Ministry of Tourism's multi-pronged effort to attract visitors and rebrand Hong Kong's cultural image that took a beating after the extended shutdowns and rigid pandemic restrictions.

In conjunction with the giant heart display in Central District's Stature Square, various Chubby Hearts pop-up displays are cropping up across Hong Kong's touristy locations. Photo: RTHK

Lately, the city has been snubbed by international stars such as Taylor Swift and Coldplay, who took their concerts to neighbouring Singapore and Tokyo, and the SAR missed not only a golden opportunity to attract global tourists and stimulate the economy, but also a chance to put the city back on the cultural map. While the lack of suitable venues for hosting such mega events is a logistical reason, industry players say Hong Kong's late 2022 reopening to the world after the pandemic has left a major dent.

The SAR's chief executive, John Lee, assured the press that displays like Chubby Hearts are the beginning of many mega events set to take place this year. "From leading regional and international trade fairs and exhibitions to world-class arts, culture and sports competitions and shows, we will create and attract a continuing flow of new and inviting experiences to Hong Kong," he said.

"Apart from showcasing Hong Kong's innovative heart and dynamism, Chubby Hearts has inspired a variety of creative exchanges between global designers such as Ms Hindmarch and Hong Kong's own high-flying talent."

To give a context of the effectiveness of the marketing effort, Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, the Hong Kong secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism, has revealed a boost in Lunar New Year holiday traffic numbers. Tourism has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, but the current figures align with government expectations, signalling a gradual recovery.

Over the recent Chinese New Year period, Hong Kong welcomed 745,598 arrivals, with locals undertaking 1.3 million trips. Mainland visitors accounted for 78% of the 3.83 million arrivals recorded last month.

As the city continues positioning itself as a global cultural hub, initiatives like these play a pivotal role in enhancing its brand image and attracting tourists.

Source:
Campaign Asia

