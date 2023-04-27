Dentsu wins Hong Kong Tourism Board's global media account

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has selected Dentsu to be its new global media partner following a competitive pitch. The account was previously held by Mindshare, according to Comvergence data.

Effective immediately, the mandate involves developing a global communications strategy, media planning and buying, as well as supporting HKTB's network of 15 offices in six different markets worldwide.

It will also involve developing integrated creative, production and KOL campaigns to inform and improve visitor experiences and open up new business opportunities for the travel-related sectors.

“We are confident that dentsu team's extensive industry knowledge and innovative approach make them an excellent partner to help us achieve our strategic goals," said Anson Hung, HKTB's digital marketing director. "We are excited to collaborate with them in creating memorable campaigns that truly resonate with our target audience.”

Prerna Mehrotra, Dentsu Media's APAC CEO credited the expertise and insight of their local team, led by Hong Kong Dentsu CEO Simone Tam, for the win. She also pointed out the importance of having a ‘one-stop’ integrated agency with a close global network for the new mandate.