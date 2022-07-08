Cheil creates chatbot to communicate with dogs

Cheil Wordwide and pet company Woorien has launched PetTalk, a chatbot that lets dog-owners to ‘talk ’to their dogs. The app interprets a dog’s body signal and provides advice to pet-owners on how they should respond. The owners can then receive advice from pet behaviour specialists by typing in a query on PetTalk.

For example, if one were to ask ‘Why do you keep yawning?’ after seeing their dog yawn often, one might get a reply from an animated dog avatar saying ‘I’m anxious and nervous right now’. At this point, specialists might even advice one to yawn back at the dog in order convey a message to the dog to say ‘it’s fine here’ or ‘take it easy’.

PetTalk says there are more than 100 animated body signals of the dog verified by vets and animal behaviour specialists—these include big movements such as raising a foot or showing their belly, to small gestures including eyes and ears movement and facial expression. The app also uses AI in its search function.

While Ad Nut thinks this app is fascinating, Ad Nut doesn’t understand all this fuss about anxiety and nervousness. After all, domesticated dogs—or murderous beasts, if you will—don’t face imminent danger at every corner of being mauled to death. Ad Nut also wonders what other serious matters dogs will want to communicate to their owners about: maybe the solitary Skittles under the fridge; the conveniently laid-out dinner that it wolfed down in two minutes; or perhaps its five-hour afternoon nap.

CREDITS

Client: Woorien

Campaign Title: PetTalk

Creative Agency: Cheil Worldwide

Chief Creative Officer: Sukjun Yoon

Planner/Creative Director: Jongchul Jang

Account Executive/Copywriter: Seoheui Choi

Design Director: JaeHun Heo

Designer: Heeyoung Lee

Designer: Chaeseong Bae

Project Manager: Insu Kim