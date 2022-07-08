Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
Jul 8, 2022

Cheil creates chatbot to communicate with dogs

The agency teamed up with pet company Woorian to enable dog-owners to understand their dogs’ body language.

Cheil Wordwide and pet company Woorien has launched PetTalk, a chatbot that lets dog-owners to ‘talk ’to their dogs. The app interprets a dog’s body signal and provides advice to pet-owners on how they should respond. The owners can then receive advice from pet behaviour specialists by typing in a query on PetTalk.

For example, if one were to ask ‘Why do you keep yawning?’ after seeing their dog yawn often, one might get a reply from an animated dog avatar saying ‘I’m anxious and nervous right now’. At this point, specialists might even advice one to yawn back at the dog in order convey a message to the dog to say ‘it’s fine here’ or ‘take it easy’.

PetTalk says there are more than 100 animated body signals of the dog verified by vets and animal behaviour specialists—these include big movements such as raising a foot or showing their belly, to small gestures including eyes and ears movement and facial expression. The app also uses AI in its search function.

While Ad Nut thinks this app is fascinating, Ad Nut doesn’t understand all this fuss about anxiety and nervousness. After all, domesticated dogs—or murderous beasts, if you will—don’t face imminent danger at every corner of being mauled to death. Ad Nut also wonders what other serious matters dogs will want to communicate to their owners about: maybe the solitary Skittles under the fridge; the conveniently laid-out dinner that it wolfed down in two minutes; or perhaps its five-hour afternoon nap.

CREDITS

Client: Woorien
Campaign Title: PetTalk
Creative Agency: Cheil Worldwide
Chief Creative Officer: Sukjun Yoon
Planner/Creative Director: Jongchul Jang
Account Executive/Copywriter: Seoheui Choi
Design Director: JaeHun Heo
Designer: Heeyoung Lee
Designer: Chaeseong Bae
Project Manager: Insu Kim

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

