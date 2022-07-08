Search
pets
Jul 8, 2022
Cheil creates chatbot to communicate with dogs
The agency teamed up with pet company Woorian to enable dog-owners to understand their dogs’ body language.
Nov 8, 2018
Pedigree declares festive 'Season of Good Dog' is here
Because Christmas is not just for humans.
Jun 1, 2017
Clinic chain uses furry-friend stories to build brand
Continuing our Campaign on Campaigns video series, we visit a Doctors Beck and Stone veterinarian clinic in Hong Kong to discuss the brand's recently launched 'My pet story' series.
Mar 2, 2015
Pet care: Doting owners splash out to show love
As baby-shy Asian couples increasingly turn their furry friends into ‘substitute children’, the pet-care industry is booming with innovative ways to empty their wallets.
Jun 23, 2010
Bayer Australia’s Advocate are making parasites run from tough cats and dogs
Bayer Australia is promoting its Advocate, an all-in-one parasite protection for pets, with the help of a few tough animals.
