pets

Cheil creates chatbot to communicate with dogs
Jul 8, 2022
Ad Nut

Cheil creates chatbot to communicate with dogs

The agency teamed up with pet company Woorian to enable dog-owners to understand their dogs’ body language.

Pedigree declares festive 'Season of Good Dog' is here
Nov 8, 2018
Ad Nut

Pedigree declares festive 'Season of Good Dog' is here

Because Christmas is not just for humans.

Clinic chain uses furry-friend stories to build brand
Jun 1, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Clinic chain uses furry-friend stories to build brand

Continuing our Campaign on Campaigns video series, we visit a Doctors Beck and Stone veterinarian clinic in Hong Kong to discuss the brand's recently launched 'My pet story' series.

Pet care: Doting owners splash out to show love
Mar 2, 2015
Li Mei Foong

Pet care: Doting owners splash out to show love

As baby-shy Asian couples increasingly turn their furry friends into ‘substitute children’, the pet-care industry is booming with innovative ways to empty their wallets.

Bayer Australia’s Advocate are making parasites run from tough cats and dogs
Jun 23, 2010
Jane Leung

Bayer Australia’s Advocate are making parasites run from tough cats and dogs

Bayer Australia is promoting its Advocate, an all-in-one parasite protection for pets, with the help of a few tough animals.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries