Cheil creates chatbot to communicate with dogs
Jul 8, 2022
Ad Nut

Cheil creates chatbot to communicate with dogs

The agency teamed up with pet company Woorian to enable dog-owners to understand their dogs’ body language.

Moving video shows that shelter dogs are worthy of love, too
Feb 28, 2020
Ad Nut

Featuring some very good dogs, and some equally good humans.

Featuring some very good dogs, and some equally good humans.

Dogs don't discriminate: Pedigree attacks bias against people with Down syndrome
May 20, 2016
Ad Nut

From Russia: 'pUp Syndrome', for Pedigree by BBDO Moscow

From Russia: 'pUp Syndrome', for Pedigree by BBDO Moscow

For dogs and their humans, two hearts beat as one
Apr 28, 2016
Ad Nut

For dogs and their humans, two hearts beat as one

From Australia: 'Hearts aligned', for Pedigree (Mars) by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

Micro segments: Connecting via niche online platforms
Mar 15, 2016
Robert Clark

Micro segments: Connecting via niche online platforms

Brands and marketers are joining special-interest online communities to get close to customers and drive conversation.

Safe-for-work campaign features interspecies kissing (with tongues)
Jul 23, 2015
Ad Nut

From Australia: 'Kissably clean' for Prozym Dental Sticks by Affinity Sydney

From Australia: 'Kissably clean' for Prozym Dental Sticks by Affinity Sydney

