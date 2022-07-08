Search
dogs
Jul 8, 2022
Cheil creates chatbot to communicate with dogs
The agency teamed up with pet company Woorian to enable dog-owners to understand their dogs’ body language.
Feb 28, 2020
Moving video shows that shelter dogs are worthy of love, too
Featuring some very good dogs, and some equally good humans.
May 20, 2016
Dogs don't discriminate: Pedigree attacks bias against people with Down syndrome
From Russia: 'pUp Syndrome', for Pedigree by BBDO Moscow
Apr 28, 2016
For dogs and their humans, two hearts beat as one
From Australia: 'Hearts aligned', for Pedigree (Mars) by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
Mar 15, 2016
Micro segments: Connecting via niche online platforms
Brands and marketers are joining special-interest online communities to get close to customers and drive conversation.
Jul 23, 2015
Safe-for-work campaign features interspecies kissing (with tongues)
From Australia: 'Kissably clean' for Prozym Dental Sticks by Affinity Sydney
