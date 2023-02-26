Advertising Marketing PR News
Channel 4 leads on new Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal

Broadcaster brings 27 channels together to run a 90-second appeal created pro bono by Recipe.

Channel 4 leads on new Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal

TV and outdoor media owners have launched a Turkey-Syria earthquake advertising appeal for the Disasters Emergency Committee in an initiative co-ordinated by Channel 4.

Channel 4 has partnered Recipe to create a 90-second spot, voiced by Daniel Craig, that will run across channels on ITV, UKTV, Channel 5, Sky, STV, Warner Bros. Discovery and Ocean Outdoor. All media owners have donated advertising inventory to support the appeal.

The spot features footage of the devastating earthquake that has taken 44,000 lives and affected 18 million people since it first struck on 6 February. It is one of the deadliest natural disasters on modern record.

The ad will also run on Channel 4’s YouTube channel from today (24 February) until Sunday.

Channel 4 chief revenue officer Verica Djurdjevic said: “Seeing the devastation of the earthquake, we wanted to use the power of a joint broadcaster and advertising initiative to help raise awareness for this important cause. We’re incredibly grateful to Recipe and the plethora of other media owners who have also offered their support through this project.”

This special appeal is a shortened, updated version of an original powerful film produced by ITN and shown during Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV and Sky news programmes on 9 February to launch the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

The spot will run tonight (24 February) from 9.55pm across 29 UK TV channels and appear on Ocean Outdoor’s large-format digital screens in 18 locations across London, Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester.

Visit the DEC website to find out more.

Campaign UK

