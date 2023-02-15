How brands are supporting Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes disaster

Some of the world’s largest companies have offered resources in Turkey and Syria as the two countries recover from 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes.

In just over a week since the disasters, the death total has surpassed 40,000. United Nations emergency relief chief Martin Griffiths has predicted that figure could rise above 50,000.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday that a second aid convoy arrived in Turkey to provide assistance, but added that “much more” help is needed “much faster” in all affected areas.

Here’s how some brands are using their resources and influence to make a difference.

Kraft Heinz

Chief communications officer Kathy Krenger said on LinkedIn that the global food company is donating $500,000 to the Red Cross to support humanitarian aid efforts in Turkey and Syria.

The Red Cross recently spoke with PRWeek about how comms is helping to uplift the nonprofit’s efforts in Syria and Turkey and is galvanizing support for those affected.

“Please do what you can to help the people of this shattered region,” Krenger urged.

Starbucks

In a blog post on Thursday, the coffee maker said the Starbucks Foundation, Starbucks Corporation and brand franchise operator Alshaya Group have committed to donating $1 million total to nonprofits focused on providing immediate relief and aid.

Those organizations include Red Cross’ global Red Crescent teams, World Central Kitchen, International Rescue Committee and Planet Water Foundation.

Starbucks added that it operates more than 600 stores in Turkey, and that it is “working closely with our licensee and local leadership to ensure our partners and their families are cared for.”

Boeing

As well as a $500,000 donation through the American Red Cross, Boeing said it will match dollar-for-dollar donations from employees.

“Our 156,000 teammates at Boeing stand with the people in Turkey and the region during this challenging time. We are proud to work with aid agencies to quickly bring help to those in need," said Boeing international president Dr. Brendan Nelson, in a statement.

Uber

The ride-hailing platform released a statement detailing its response, including launching a designated option in the Uber app in Istanbul called Earthquake Support.

The feature allows users to donate essential aid supplies by “calling a taxi free of charge who collects their donations and brings them to dedicated relief centers managed by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.”

Uber is also making a $100 million donation to local nonprofit Ahbap and supporting blood donors with travel from Turkish Red Crescent blood donation sites in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya and Adana.

The big picture

The aforementioned brands’ relief efforts follow the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer report, which found that business is now viewed as the only global sector that is both ethical and competent.

Edelman’s findings, as well as CEO Richard Edelman himself, encouraged businesses and, particularly, their leaders to continue taking a stance and publicly speaking up on societal events.

Healthcare CEOs follow suit

Pfizer chairman and chief executive Albert Bourla has used LinkedIn to provide updates on the pharmaceutical giant’s contributions.

Rob Davis, chairman and CEO of Merck, wrote a post on Thursday to explain “how we can use our company’s reach and resources to support our impacted employees and those affected by this tragedy.”