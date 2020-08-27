Advertising The Work
Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu

A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.

If this creature's friends down under appear a little slothful and wide around the waist, you'd have to blame the combination of sweeping lockdowns and a biting winter that's keeping them from burning off those extra calories. For some of Ad Nut's pals, scrabbling into and out of burrows has become an embarrassing exercise in squeezing through what used to be easily navigable entrances that have, in weeks, become uncomfortably snug. 

Maybe a diet, workout and some music to prod generously-girthed Aussie friends can help.

Enter a campaign from Steggles Turkey that offers up not only this lean meat, but also a fast-paced collection of music to boot.  

The ‘Ugly, but good for you’ campaign is a collaboration between M&C Saatchi Australia, media agency Hyland and Spotify, incorporating branded songs into workout playlists, and it’s one of the first times Spotify has allowed long-form spots on its platform. The ‘Ugly, but good for you’ songs span Spotify’s four most popular workout genres: rock, hip hop, techno and pop.

The songs are the brainchild of M&C Saatchi creative team Jason Leigh and Melissa Hawkett. They were written and performed by Jason, also known for his Melbourne-based rock-n-roll band, The Stiffys, in collaboration with We Love Jam Studios. There's also custom album art for each genre.

“These aren’t just ads, they’re tongue in cheek bangers you can work out to," notes Cam Blackley, M&C Saatchi Australia's chief creative officer.

The campaign launched Tuesday night and will reach a potential 1.3 million consumers—perhaps this creature's suddenly weight-conscious pals are among those keeping a beady eye out too. 

CREDITS

Client: Steggles (Baiada)
Yash Gandhi – Head of Marketing
Shawn Stevens – Snr. Brand Manager
Saba Khan – Brand Manager
Rhiannon Purrer – Asst. Brand Manager

M&C Saatchi Australia
CCO: Cam Blackley
ECDs: Mandie van der Merwe, Avish Gordhan
Art Director: Melissa Hawkett
Copywriter: Jason Leigh
Producer: Sarah Cowen
Group Head: Vanessa Boueyres
Senior Account Director: Laura Jones
Account Manager: Sarah Dillon
Music composition: Hylton Mowday (We Love Jam Studios), Jason Leigh

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

