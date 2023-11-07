Case study: How Finn Partners Singapore measured performance in three different ways in a campaign to generate cross-industry leads

Joyce Liong, senior partner and head of digital and insights at Finn Partners Singapore talks about a contact acquisition campaign related to the commodity industry that was designed to achieve goals with measurable outcomes.

What was the concept of the campaign?

Our primary focus with the contact acquisition campaign was to target a specific audience within a niche industry, operating in challenging markets. We took an audience-first approach, combining intent data, ABM (account-based marketing), and whitespace strategies [identifying opportunities where customer needs are and aren't being met] to effectively reach and engage the right individuals.

The core concept of the campaign was lead generation through content syndication. The process involved identifying target accounts based on the client's specific targeting criteria. We selected three valuable gated assets to engage with prospects and promote the client's offerings.

We promoted these gated content assets primarily through email campaigns to only the audiences that mattered to the client. Prospects were encouraged to download the gated assets, and during this process, their contact information and details were captured. These contacts were then verified and delivered to the client for further action. The client would subsequently put these leads through an email or business development representative nurture program to qualify them further.

What outcomes were you targeting?

The primary outcomes of the campaign were to position our client as a thought leader in the battery metals industry, create awareness, and acquire contacts from key stakeholders in the banking and finance, mining, automotive, and electric vehicles sectors in Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

How did you measure performance?

We employed several key performance indicators to measure our campaign's success. One of the metrics we tracked was the number of marketing responses generated by our target audience who downloaded the Battery Metals eBooks or whitepapers we offered. Additionally, we measured the number of accounts engaged from our target account list. This involved identifying and reaching out to specific companies or organizations our clients considered important players in the battery metals industry. By tracking the response rate and number of accounts engaged, we could assess the level of interest and involvement from key stakeholders.

Furthermore, we collected data on the designation or role of the individuals within their respective companies who responded to our campaign. This information allowed us to determine the level of influence and decision-making authority of the contacts we acquired. Understanding the roles of these individuals helped us tailor our follow-up actions and engagement strategies accordingly.

Lastly, we gathered qualitative information during the campaign in addition to these quantitative measurements. For example, we collected feedback from respondents to identify the types of information they found useful when making business decisions related to battery metals. This information was valuable in understanding our target audience's needs and interests, enabling us to refine our content and marketing strategies.

What was the geographic scope of the campaign?

The campaign targeted markets in Australia, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia, focusing on sectors such as banks, financial institutions, mining, electric vehicles, and automotive vehicles. The aim was to reach key influencers, decision-makers, investors, and analysts within these sectors. The campaign lasted two months, allowing for a concentrated effort to position our client as a thought leader in the battery metals industry.

How did you decide on the strategy?

Based on our experience, a successful campaign needs to consider the 4Cs—customer, content, creative, and channel. Depending on the type of campaign, some Cs will take greater prominence. In this campaign, the customer, the content, and the channel were the key focus.

We believe in putting the client’s customer or audience at the center of everything we do. As their audience was quite niche and specific, it made sense to utilize intent and account-based targeting. This allowed us to reach the audiences that mattered the most to the client and who were in the market for the relevant solution they had to offer.

To support the campaign, we also conducted an audit of the content they had to offer. We picked three pieces of content that were a good match for what their audience was interested in, and that was in the area of thought leadership the client wanted to own.

In addition, as the client wanted to acquire contacts from the campaign, contact syndication as the channel made the most sense. This is because our content syndication programs offer a guaranteed number of contacts against pre-determined targeting criteria, such as target accounts, buying centers, look-alike audiences, and more. This approach provides a more reliable and predictable outcome and ensures that the campaign can reach the desired audience with high relevance.

Lastly, content syndication is a highly cost-effective method, aligning well with the proposed budget for the campaign. This channel provides an efficient and affordable means of helping our client to achieve their marketing goals.

How successful was the campaign?

The campaign was a success—it exceeded the projected number of marketing responses by generating over 300 responses from the five targeted countries. Furthermore, it achieved a significant engagement rate with the target accounts, successfully connecting with 26% of the accounts on the target list.

Another key factor contributing to the campaign’s success is the high percentage of respondents who were key decision-makers. With 90% of the respondents holding managerial, directorial, or C-level positions, the campaign effectively reached influential individuals with authority to make strategic decisions and investments.

Additionally, we received positive feedback on the syndicated content from respondents. The respondents found the syndicated materials useful when making business decisions, with 26% valuing financial numbers, 23% seeking market trends, and another 23% appreciating access to insider insights. These findings highlight the relevance and value of the content provided, indicating that the campaign successfully met the informational needs of the target audience."

What was new or exciting about this campaign for Finn?

This campaign was challenging because it called for both an understanding of the battery metals industry and insights into their niche audiences from sectors such as mining, automotive, and electric vehicles. However, what is exciting is that these sectors are experiencing growth and transformation due to the global energy transition, making them particularly relevant and dynamic. The campaign also allowed us to support our client in expanding their footprint in these emerging markets and industries, contributing to their overall understanding and portfolio of clients in the evolving energy landscape.

Every campaign we run for clients has unique requirements, and there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. In performance marketing, it is important to take a holistic view by setting clear goals and objectives, considering the 4Cs of customer, content, creatives, and channels to ensure they work together to achieve the desired outcomes. In addition, accurate tracking and analytics, continuous testing and experimentation, and optimisation based on data are key elements of a successful performance marketing campaign.

Because we believe very strongly in an insights-driven approach for the work that we do, we don’t just stop at delivering the outcomes. We believe that every campaign has the opportunity to discover new insights into your audiences or the markets you are in. For this campaign, we provided the client with insights on the different content and engagement preferences of their audience in each market, as well as learnings and opportunities for expansion for future campaigns.

Joyce Liong is senior partner and head of Digital and Insights at Finn Partners Singapore